Wendy Williams Appears “Very Sharp” In New Footage From Family Wellness Day

Wendy Williams seems to be doing well.

In recent months, fans have heard countless concerning reports about beloved former talk show host Wendy Williams. In February, it was revealed that she'd previously been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. Lifetime's controversial docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? also gave viewers a look at some of her lowest points, leaving them worried about her current state. Her guardian Sabrina Morrissey accuses the doc's producers of exploiting Williams, describing her as “permanently incapacitated” in a lawsuit against A+E Networks this month.

Fortunately, it looks like Williams is in better condition than many of her supporters previously believed. Earlier this week, she was spotted at her son Kevin Hunter Jr.'s college graduation ceremony. She wore a big smile as she supported him from the crowd, and even went out afterwards to celebrate. Based on footage shared recently by the We In Miami podcast, she was in good spirits, enjoying Jamaican food, giving out Christmas gifts to her family members, and more.

Wendy Williams Enjoys Day With Loved Ones Just In Time For The Holidays

"She was mentally very sharp," host Stunt Lifestyle said of the event. "I didn't see any signs of mental decline. I had several conversations with Wendy. She was cracking jokes, she made everybody laugh... It was the Wendy that we all know and love. Her family really pampered her. They had a whole wellness day, mani-pedi, private chef, everything. She had so much fun. She appeared to be physically in good shape too, she had a scooter for her foot, but she got up and she was walking around."

This isn't the first time Williams has been spotted looking well recently, however. Earlier this month, she was also seen picking up some food from the restaurant Sho’nuff Oysters in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She smiled as a fan recognized and greeted her from the back of a black SUV, seeming cheerful and put together.