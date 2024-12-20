Wendy Williams All Smiles At Son’s Graduation Ceremony Amid Reports That She’s "Permanently Incapacitated"

BYCaroline Fisher104 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards
attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City.
Wendy Williams recently made a rare public appearance.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Wendy Williams is suffering from dementia and aphasia. This news arrived just days before the release of Lifetime's controversial docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? Since then, there have been various concerning reports about the beloved former talk show host's condition. The latest arrived last month. In a court filing obtained by the New York Post, her guardian Sabrina Morrissey said she “has become cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and incapacitated."

This left her supporters concerned, but recently, Williams was spotted out at her son's college graduation ceremony. There were only a few brief clips and photos captured of the personality at the event, but she appeared to be in good spirits as she supported Kevin Hunter Jr. This isn't the first time this month fans have seen her out and about, however.

Read More: Top 10 Best Athletes Of 2024

Wendy Williams Supports Son Kevin Hunter Jr. At Graduation

Last week, she was spotted picking up some food from Sho’nuff Oysters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She sat in the back of an SUV, smiling as a fan greeted her. These sightings have come as a relief to Williams' fans, who are glad to see her looking happy and healthy. Sabrina Morrissey's legal filing came amid her legal battle with Lifetime over their aforementioned docuseries about Williams.

She alleges that doc producers “cruelly took advantage of [Williams’] cognitive and physical decline by creating and publishing a documentary at a time when [Williams] was highly vulnerable and clearly incapable of consenting to be filmed.” Late last month, The Sun reported that Lifetime and its co-defendants accused Morrissey of misusing her authority to try to block the release of the documentary. They alleged that she was doing so in an attempt to protect herself from scrutiny.

Read More: How Hip-Hop Culture "Revived" Itself & Declared War On Its Leaders In 2024

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...