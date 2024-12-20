Wendy Williams All Smiles At Son’s Graduation Ceremony Amid Reports That She’s "Permanently Incapacitated"

Wendy Williams recently made a rare public appearance.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Wendy Williams is suffering from dementia and aphasia. This news arrived just days before the release of Lifetime's controversial docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? Since then, there have been various concerning reports about the beloved former talk show host's condition. The latest arrived last month. In a court filing obtained by the New York Post, her guardian Sabrina Morrissey said she “has become cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and incapacitated."

This left her supporters concerned, but recently, Williams was spotted out at her son's college graduation ceremony. There were only a few brief clips and photos captured of the personality at the event, but she appeared to be in good spirits as she supported Kevin Hunter Jr. This isn't the first time this month fans have seen her out and about, however.

Wendy Williams Supports Son Kevin Hunter Jr. At Graduation

Last week, she was spotted picking up some food from Sho’nuff Oysters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She sat in the back of an SUV, smiling as a fan greeted her. These sightings have come as a relief to Williams' fans, who are glad to see her looking happy and healthy. Sabrina Morrissey's legal filing came amid her legal battle with Lifetime over their aforementioned docuseries about Williams.