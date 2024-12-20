Wendy Williams All Smiles At Son’s Graduation Ceremony Amid Reports That She’s "Permanently Incapacitated"

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Wendy Williams is suffering from dementia and aphasia. This news arrived just days before the release of Lifetime's controversial docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? Since then, there have been various concerning reports about the beloved former talk show host's condition. The latest arrived last month. In a court filing obtained by the New York Post, her guardian Sabrina Morrissey said she “has become cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and incapacitated."
This left her supporters concerned, but recently, Williams was spotted out at her son's college graduation ceremony. There were only a few brief clips and photos captured of the personality at the event, but she appeared to be in good spirits as she supported Kevin Hunter Jr. This isn't the first time this month fans have seen her out and about, however.
Wendy Williams Supports Son Kevin Hunter Jr. At Graduation
🚨 Wendy Williams SPOTTED today (Dec 19) at Florida International University, for her son’s graduation. Williams was in a wheelchair, accompanied by her father and sister, Wanda— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 19, 2024
🎥: @TheSun https://t.co/Yg12z6k4kE pic.twitter.com/i6YUqgnRZZ
Last week, she was spotted picking up some food from Sho’nuff Oysters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She sat in the back of an SUV, smiling as a fan greeted her. These sightings have come as a relief to Williams' fans, who are glad to see her looking happy and healthy. Sabrina Morrissey's legal filing came amid her legal battle with Lifetime over their aforementioned docuseries about Williams.
She alleges that doc producers “cruelly took advantage of [Williams’] cognitive and physical decline by creating and publishing a documentary at a time when [Williams] was highly vulnerable and clearly incapable of consenting to be filmed.” Late last month, The Sun reported that Lifetime and its co-defendants accused Morrissey of misusing her authority to try to block the release of the documentary. They alleged that she was doing so in an attempt to protect herself from scrutiny.