Wendy Williams Has Become "Permanently Disabled" As Health Worsens

Wendy Williams' health is getting substantially worse.

Wendy Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has provided an update on the former broadcaster's health in a new court filing obtained by the New York Post. She revealed Williams “has become cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and incapacitated" as she continues to battle with dementia. The court filing comes amid Morrissey's ongoing legal battle with Lifetime. The case centers around the release of the documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?. She claims the filmmakers took advantage of Williams' declining mental state.

The filing lists several defendants including A&E Television Networks, Lifetime Entertainment Services, EOne Productions, Creature Films, and the doc’s executive producer Mark Ford. It alleges that the group, “cruelly took advantage of [Williams’] cognitive and physical decline by creating and publishing a documentary at a time when [Williams] was highly vulnerable and clearly incapable of consenting to be filmed.”

Wendy Williams Steps Out For Dinner In New York City

NEW YORK NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Wendy Williams during a private dinner at Fresco. By Scotto on February 21, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Morrissey and her legal team further argue that the defendants “intentionally manipulated and goaded” Williams “to trigger strong emotional reactions and acquire embarrassing footage.” She wants the court to redact aspects of Williams’ “health, familial relationships, and finances” to protect her privacy. On the other side, attorneys for the defense have agreed that Williams gave her “consent, input, and participation” prior to being diagnosed with dementia. Both sides have requested a trial, which is expected to last between two to four weeks.