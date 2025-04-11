50 Cent Jabs Floyd Mayweather Jr. After Rumors The Boxer In Financial Ruins

50 Cent is once again needling Floyd Mayweather. The meida claims that the retired boxing champion spent over $400 million acquiring dozens of New York City apartment buildings. The "21 Questions" rapper used Instagram to spotlight doubts surrounding Mayweather’s self-proclaimed real estate triumph. He's reviving their long-running feud with another pointed jab. On April 8, 50 posted a clip from Fighters Corner News, a YouTube channel known for its sports commentary. The video, dramatically titled “Stephen A. Smith EXPOSES Floyd Mayweather For Going BANKRUPT After $402 Million SCAM,” questions the legitimacy of Mayweather’s February announcement. In the caption, 50 wrote, “Damn Champ they caught you CAPPIN. Hahahaaha Time for another exhibition! LOL,” tagging his own platform for good measure.

The video in question centers on Mayweather’s viral claim that he purchased 62 apartment buildings in Upper Manhattan without outside investment. In a clip shared earlier this year, the retired boxing icon boasted about his acquisition, framing it as a masterclass in self-funded wealth building. “All the retail on my buildings all belong to me,” he said. “Guess what? You can do the same. It’s all about making power moves.”

50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather’s Friendship

But since then, scrutiny has replaced celebration. A March report from Business Insider found no supporting evidence of the alleged transaction. Public property records in New York City show no indication of ownership transfers linked to Mayweather. Furthermore, the New York City Housing Partnership, which often oversees such developments, told BI it had not been informed of any sale or upcoming transfer involving those buildings. “The Housing Partnership has not been advised of any sale, pending sale, or change in ownership,” a spokesperson confirmed. “Generally, the partnership would be advised of the transfer and would be party to the transfer. That has not occurred.”