50 Cent doesn't think Floyd Mayweather's defamation lawsuit against Business Insider has any legs to stand on. He trolled his longtime rival over the legal battle in a scathing post on Instagram, earlier this week.

In doing so, he shared a video of the legendary boxer discussing lawsuit in an interview. He wrote in the caption: "Well that case is going nowhere because you didn't do the deal champ. He must must have named the writer separately to make him have to pay his own legal team. Champ mad."

Floyd Mayweather named Business Insider and journalist Daniel Geiger in his $100 million defamation lawsuit, complaining about an article in which they shut down his claim about having purchased 62 residential apartment buildings in Manhattan for $402 million. The publication reported that the deal never actually occurred, as caught by Sports Illustrated.

As for the interview 50 Cent shared, Mayweather said: "I'm 48 years years old and I’ve never sued a media outlet, but the media outlets, throughout my life, have bashed me, talked bad about me, spoke bad about my family. Now, I have always been judged because of how I present myself when I'm promoting a fight. You cannot judge me for entertaining the people when I'm promoting a fight. Judge me for the person that you know."

Business Insider fired back at Mayweather's defamation complaint in a statement provided to Front Office Sports. The company wrote: "We will vigorously defend against this meritless attempt to discredit our reporting and smear our reporter."

50 Cent & Diddy

Floyd Mayweather isn't the only celebrity that 50 Cent has been trolling on social media in recent days. As Diddy remains on trial in his criminal case in New York City, 50's been having his share of fun at the Bad Boy mogul's expense as well.