Wack 100 downplayed the chances of Floyd Mayweather actually experiencing financial woes during a recent livestream caught by LiveBitez. In a clip of the discussion the outlet shared on Instagram, Wack laughed off the idea the legendary boxer was buying fake Birkin bags. "Tasha K wasn't even around in the real Floyd era," he remarked.

Fans in the comments section mostly came to Mayweather's defense as well. "People been saying Floyd going broke for over 10 years the brother doing his thing," one user wrote. Another added: "Don’t even sound legit - if he bought fake birkin he prolly got finessed or just being cheap lol."

The boxer previously addressed the rumors at The Real Deal's New York City Forum, as caught by Realtor.com. "Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but if that's what you call having two private jets, owning 100 buildings, and being able to do what you want, then I'm pretty sure everybody is going bankrupt," Mayweather said.

Floyd Mayweather Net Worth

Mayweather also addressed his $100 million defamation lawsuit against Business Insider. He filed the complaint after claiming on social media that he purchased 62 residential apartment buildings in Manhattan for $402 million. The publication cast doubt on the validity of his story.

“I’m not a liar. I work hard to build my name and build my reputation," Mayweather said of the lawsuit. "Out of my 48 years of life, I’ve never sued a media outlet, but the media has bashed me and my family throughout my life, and I have always been judged by them. I’m not going to let anyone go out there and smear my name and talk bad about me and my family."

Business Insider ended up clapping back at Mayweather's defamation complaint in a statement provided to Front Office Sports. The company wrote: "We will vigorously defend against this meritless attempt to discredit our reporting and smear our reporter."