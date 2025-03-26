50 Cent Isn't Buying Floyd Mayweather's Bold Claim About Owning 100 Buildings In New York

50 Cent shut down Floyd Mayweather on Instagram on Wednesday after the legendary boxer's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On the show, Mayweather claimed to own "like 40 apartments or something." Not only is 50 not buying the claim, he also thinks someone must be taking advantage of Mayweather if he doesn't know his exact finances.

"I don't know the exact number," Floyd Mayweather admitted in the clip 50 shared on Instagram. "I own, right now, somewhere upwards of 100 buildings or more, I think 99% of my buildings are in New York City." In the caption, 50 wrote: "Oh my God. If there safe to say, I should say LOL. Champ is the richest special ed student. LMAO." In the comments, he added: "Oh sh*t wait I think Champ think he own them buildings. They beating him out of the money. He saying he don’t know what he own... Somebody tell champ he just publicly said he live in NY. They will come and take 58% of any income he has."

50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather's Beef

It's far from the first time 50 Cent has traded shots with Floyd Mayweather over the years. Back in February, 50 trolled Mayweather for labeling Donald Trump the best president in American history. “Yo you know how when you’re in school and a kid eats the crayons? Now you see what happens when they grow up,” 50 wrote in response on Instagram. “Spell BEST PRESIDENT, champ!”