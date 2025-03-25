50 Cent Weighs In As Lil Meech Claps Back At Michael Rainey Jr.'s Sympathy Comments

50 Cent is usually in the thick of his feuds, but in this case, he's sitting back and watching Michael Rainey Jr. do his work for him.

50 Cent sounds like a proud dad and it looks like Batman's got a Robin to help him troll the Meeches. Speaking of which, their feud has not slowed down all that much. Big Meech really messed up by trying to work with the G-Unit boss' longtime foe Rick Ross for his homecoming concert. That would eventually get canceled, by the way. Since then, it's been nothing but a trading of shots, disses, and everything else under the sun.

The BMF actor captioned the clip saying, "This lil n**** be talking to his self😂😂😂😂😂😂BOY SHUT THE F*CK UP @michaelraineyjr." At the time of writing, he has yet to clap back. However, 50 Cent is, although it's more so him giving props to Rainey for what he thinks were hilarious sympathy comments. He also took to his IG page, reposting the clip that started this back-and-forth and captioning it, "You’ll B alright, 👀Ho3 a*s 🥷🏾 LOL 😆 @michaelraineyjr Nah This sh*t Funny. Hahahaha."

After a couple of days, Lil Meech got to typing in the comments underneath a repost of Rainey's Live session. "He got my name in his mouth more than his h*e," he said. Then, he posted what looks to be a separate clip of Rainey seemingly throwing more shade at him to his Story. The Power series actor is mumbling, so it's hard to make out what he's saying. But it sounds like he's telling Lil Meech to stay out of grown man talk.

Michael Rainey Jr. has successfully egged on Lil Meech to respond, and 50 Cent is soaking it all in. The former went on his Instagram Live and during it, a fan asked him if he feels sorry for Big Meech and his son. To say that he couldn't care less for them would be an understatement. "Do I feel bad for Lil Meech?" I don’t feel bad for no grown man on this planet. I’m a grown man. Why the f*ck I got to feel bad for another grown man? You a grown man too, n****. What you asking for my sympathy for? You’ll be alright. H*e a*s n****."

