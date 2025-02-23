50 Cent Adds Some Shade For Lil Meech To His Celebration Of Michael Rainey Jr.'s NAACP Image Award

BY Cole Blake
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Even 50 Cent's congratulatory message for Michael Rainey Jr. on Instagram included a diss for Lil Meech.

50 Cent celebrated his Power Book II: Ghost star, Michael Rainey Jr., taking home the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series on Instagram, Saturday. In doing so, he threw some shade at Lil Meech, who stars in his other series, BMF. As Meech and 50 have been feuding, Rainey recently revealed on Instagram that he once attempted to take Meech under his wing.

Michael Rainey Jr. explained that Meech wanted to be "big bro so bad." 50 Cent shared the comment on Instagram while writing in the caption: "@michaelraineyjr won NAACP out standing actor in a drama series he is gonna be better then all of us. He’s focused got 2 movies in the can BOOM." In a follow-up, he added: "Im so happy for him he worked hard for this moment. the NAACP is really all we got. We do bigger numbers than a lot of shows but we don’t get nominated because of diversity." Check out the initial post below.

Why Are 50 Cent & Lil Meech Beefing?

50 Cent and Lil Meech have been beefing for weeks at this point. Their feud stems from Big Meech linking up with Rick Ross for a "Welcome Home" concert following his release from prison. He recently explained his problem with Lil Meech in a post on Instagram. He wrote: “I did more for MeMe than anyone in his life boosie, that’s why he responded like that. If he get locked up, I’m the first person he call bailed him out every time. When I saw him laughing at his pop post I said oh sh*t! he a snake too he belong with him.”

The latest shade wasn't the only post 50 Cent made about Rainey Jr. over the weekend. In another comment online, Rainey Jr. wrote that he wouldn't be here if not for 50. Sharing a screenshot of that remark on Instagram, 50 wrote back: "I’m so proud of @michaelraineyjr he was already on point but this is the kind of recognition he needs to take it to the next level. Man he brought me that blue LV jacket I had on last night. I said oh sh*t. Yayo never brought me nothing."

