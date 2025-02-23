50 Cent Sends Joe Budden Cryptic Message After “Spooky” Strip Club Incident

Recently, 50 Cent took to Instagram to continue trolling Joe Budden after he suggested he could use therapy.

Earlier this month, 50 Cent took to social media to troll Irv Gotti after it was reported that the Murder Inc. co-founder was "not responsive" after suffering a stroke. “Damn I wanted him to see my new shows yo!” he wrote on Instagram, sparking mixed reactions from his followers. While many weren't surprised to see that 50 Cent's animosity runs deep, most felt like he took things too far, and should have kept his thoughts to himself. He didn't stop there, however.

When it was confirmed hours later that Gotti passed away at the age of 54, Fif returned to the platform with yet another cruel joke. "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack," he captioned a photo of himself next to a plastic tombstone. "Nah God bless him 🕊️LOL." Once again, his post earned big reactions from social media users, who had mixed feelings about the merciless trolling.

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With Joe Budden?

During an episode of his podcast, for example, Joe Budden shared his take on the situation. He revealed that he thinks 50 Cent needs therapy, arguing that it's wrong to diss anybody who's passed on. “Hip Hop is the new meaning for ‘I need therapy,’” he said. “Kanye West needs therapy. 50 Cent needs therapy. I don’t care if you agree with the rationale. And 50 is 50. He gon’ stand in it. He gon’ stand strong in it.” Fif proceeded to go after Budden in various posts, mocking him over a lewdness charge he caught in December after sleepwalking naked outside of his neighbor's apartment.

Now, he's taunting him once again. In a new post, 50 Cent suggests that Budden rushed out of a New York City strip club for mysterious reasons recently. "Why you just left out of mermaids so fast Joe ?it’s starting to get spooky right 👻," he captioned a photo of the podcaster with no shirt on. Budden has yet to address the post publicy.

