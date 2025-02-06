50 Cent Brutally Disses Irv Gotti Following His Passing

50 Cent's feud with Irv Gotti and Ja Rule was legendary. The rapper took on all of Murder Inc and won, setting himself up as the preeminent superstar of the 2000s. Irv Gotti and Ja Rule never quite regained their cultural relevance after the 50 feud. And now, on the heels of Irv Gotti's death, 50 Cent has taken to Instagram to do more trolling. The rapper decided to post a photo of him next to a plastic tombstone and diss Gotti one last time.

50 Cent posted up while smoking hookah. The aforementioned tombstone was a clear nod to Irv Gotti, whose death had been confirmed less than an hour before. The caption took away any chance that fans were reading too far into the diss. "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack," the rapper wrote. "Nah God bless him 🕊️LOL." Brutal. The response in the comment section was fixed. Some took 50 to task for being cruel to a man who had just passed. They called out the rapper's immaturity. Others, however, were unsurprised by 50 Cent's actions.

Read More: 50 Cent Continues To Troll Diddy After Latest Assault Allegations

50 Cent Smoked On "Dat Gotti Pack" After Irv's Death

The rapper's feud with Murder Inc was a personal as well as professional matter. 50 did not like Irv Gotti and Ja Rule, and made it known. It was not feud for clout, the way 50's spat with Kanye West was a few years later. The rapper actually taunted Gotti nonstop during the last few months of his life. When it was confirmed that Gotti had suffered a stroke in August 2024, 50 posted a photo of the mogul walking with a cane. "Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you," he wrote, making reference to his 2003 song "Wanksta."