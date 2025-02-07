Irv Gotti’s Ex-Wife Issues Emotional Statement Following His Death

Earlier this week, Irv Gotti's family released a statement confirming that the Murder Inc. founder passed away at the age of 54. The unfortunate news arrived amid rumors that he was "not responsive" following a stroke and brain bleed, though his cause of death has not yet been revealed. As countless fans and loved ones pay tribute to the late music executive, his ex-wife Debbie Lorenzo took to Instagram last night to do the same.

She shared a carousel of photos of her, Gotti, and their children. Her post also featured a lengthy and heartfelt caption about the loss. "Irv, you will be greatly missed. I can’t believe I’m saying that!," it begins. "Married, divorced, great friends, and so many life lessons—everything we’ve been through good and bad has molded me into the woman I am today! God never wastes anything; He uses everything for His ultimate glory!"

50 Cent Disses Irv Gotti After His Death

"Irv the Icon, you ignited the music industry with your presence, vision, and talent. You shattered records and did it all on your own terms. You had a truly big heart," her post continues, "You fought long and hard, and now you’re resting. Know that we raised three beautiful, compassionate young adults, and I’m honored that God chose us to be their parents. It brought me joy to see them take such great care of you. Rest well; I love you my friend." While Lorenzo has had nothing but nice things to say about Gotti since his death, the same can't be said for everyone.