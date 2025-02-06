Irv Gotti Cooked Up One Of His Best Beats On Ja Rule & Ashanti's "Mesmerize"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 518 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ja Rule Ashanti Mesmerize StreamJa Rule Ashanti Mesmerize Stream
Rest In Peace Irv Gotti.

In honor of the late Irv Gotti, who tragically passed away earlier this week, we're looking back at one of his best-ever productions: Ja Rule and Ashanti's 2002 classic "Mesmerize." Landing on the former's The Last Temptation album, it's a tried-and-true R&B/rap fusion that's a true benchmark in the two Murder Inc. artists' long history together. Bolstered by some regal strings, funky drums, and shimmering embellishments from Gotti and Andre Parker behind the boards, this will take you right back to the aughts in a flash.

Of course, listening to "Mesmerize" is quite bittersweet these days given Irv Gotti's passing, a feeling that must extend to his close collaborators. At press time, Ashanti hasn't reacted to this tragic loss, but Ja Rule tweeted a simple heartbroken emoji that will likely precede a more developed statement. As for their parent label Def Jam, they called Gotti a "creative genius" in their statement on this sad week. But down the line, what will endure above all is how resonant, impactful, and influential productions and performances like these are.

Irv Gotti's family and friends continue to share tributes online, and the larger Murder Inc. fanbase likely followed suit by revisiting "Mesmerize" and many more hits from the good ol' days. Furthermore, we can expect much more of this celebration, mourning, and processing in the weeks to come, whether that's through statements from Ja Rule, Ashanti and others or through treasuring the art, music, and culture that Gotti gifted us for so long in hip-hop.

Read More: 50 Cent Brutally Disses Irv Gotti Following His Passing

Ja Rule, Ashanti & Irv Gotti's "Mesmerize"

Quotable Lyrics
Between me and you, we can find each other,
Flying abroad in my private G-2,
I ain't trying to G you, ma, I'm trying to see you,
Bend over, you know how we do it, feet to shoulders

Read More: HNHH's Black History Month Playlist Of Power: Songs Of Strength & Struggle

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
WEtv Celebrates The Premieres Of Growing Up Hip Hop New York And Untold Stories Of Hip Hop Music Ja Rule And Def Jam Break Silence On Tragic Passing Of Irv Gotti 8.4K
Theo Wargo/WireImage, Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images, Scott Gries/Getty Images Original Content The Rise And Fall Of Murder Inc 27.3K
2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Music Irv Gotti's Family Addresses His Death In Heartfelt Statement 668
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Original Content Ja Rule’s Career: The Highs & Lows 11.4K