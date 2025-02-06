Irv Gotti Cooked Up One Of His Best Beats On Ja Rule & Ashanti's "Mesmerize"

In honor of the late Irv Gotti, who tragically passed away earlier this week, we're looking back at one of his best-ever productions: Ja Rule and Ashanti's 2002 classic "Mesmerize." Landing on the former's The Last Temptation album, it's a tried-and-true R&B/rap fusion that's a true benchmark in the two Murder Inc. artists' long history together. Bolstered by some regal strings, funky drums, and shimmering embellishments from Gotti and Andre Parker behind the boards, this will take you right back to the aughts in a flash.

Of course, listening to "Mesmerize" is quite bittersweet these days given Irv Gotti's passing, a feeling that must extend to his close collaborators. At press time, Ashanti hasn't reacted to this tragic loss, but Ja Rule tweeted a simple heartbroken emoji that will likely precede a more developed statement. As for their parent label Def Jam, they called Gotti a "creative genius" in their statement on this sad week. But down the line, what will endure above all is how resonant, impactful, and influential productions and performances like these are.

Irv Gotti's family and friends continue to share tributes online, and the larger Murder Inc. fanbase likely followed suit by revisiting "Mesmerize" and many more hits from the good ol' days. Furthermore, we can expect much more of this celebration, mourning, and processing in the weeks to come, whether that's through statements from Ja Rule, Ashanti and others or through treasuring the art, music, and culture that Gotti gifted us for so long in hip-hop.

Ja Rule, Ashanti & Irv Gotti's "Mesmerize"