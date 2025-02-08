Ashanti Pays Tribute To Irv Gotti In Heartbreaking Message

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 243 Views
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Ashanti performs the national anthem before game four of the 2024 MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Despite their ups and downs, these two still had a lot of love for each other.

Ashanti has finally broken her silence on the saddening passing of Irv Gotti, her Murder Inc. collaborator who left this Earth unexpectedly earlier this week. Moreover, this tribute follows many other reflections on Gotti's life, legacy, and career, whether than comes from his closest loved ones, his most well-known collaborators, or many peers in the music and entertainment industry. While the R&B singer and the producer and executive were not on the best of terms when the latter passed, she still wanted to pay tribute to his memory and mourn him through thinking about the good times that they shared.

"I can’t believe things ended like this…." Ashanti wrote in her tribute post to Irv Gotti on Instagram on Friday night (February 7) alongside a picture of some Murder Inc. crew members and two album covers, including her own debut self-titled project from 2002. "And it makes me so sad… We weren’t on the best terms the past few years but as I’ve always said, through our ups and downs I will forever be grateful for everything that you’ve done for me. We made history and that will remain infinite.. I’ve always respected your musical genius and ability to push me to be my best.. All the greatness and positive things that came, far outweigh the dark and negative times. I have always prayed for you to find peace. Sending love and prayers to the entire family. Rest well. Rest in Peace Irv."

RIP Irv Gotti

As for another big Murder Inc. artist, Ashanti's frequent collaborator Ja Rule, he briefly addressed Irv Gotti's passing through a simple heartbroken emoji on Twitter. We will see if he follows this up with a more lengthy or developed statement.

"Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched," Irv Gotti's family stated. "Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations."

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
