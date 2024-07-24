50 Cent Teases Irv Gotti For Alleged Jealousy Of Nelly & Ashanti

50 Cent is relentless.

50 Cent once again trolled his longtime rival Irv Gotti on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a report that the Murder Inc. Records co-founder is jealous of Nelly and Ashanti's relationship. While he's since deleted the post, 50 originally captioned it: “LOL I HAD TO SHARE THIS LMAO." Gotti previously claimed he and Ashanti dated for a stretch of time during an interview on Drink Champs in 2022.

A few months later, Ashanti spoke with Angie Martinez on the IRL podcast and flat-out denied the story. “Let’s clear this up, we dealt with each other, but was Irv my boyfriend? Was I his girlfriend? Never," she said at the time. "Irv had several girlfriends, so I’m a little confused by the label and the description.”

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Rick Ross During Toronto Concert Before Teasing A Collaboration With Drake

Nelly & Ashanti Perform Together In Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 2: Ashanti and Nelly perform at E11EVEN Miami during the 10th Anniversary of E11EVEN celebration on February 2, 2024, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Tuesday isn't the first time 50 has trolled Gotti this month. He recently called out the music executive for facing a sexual assault lawsuit in Miami. "Oh no," he wrote over that report. "In a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade on July 11, a women accuses 54-year-old Gotti (born Irving Domingo Lorenzo) of sexually assaulting and abusing her on several occasions from 2020 to 2022 in Saint Martin, Miami, and Atlanta. The suit seeks a trial by jury. (The legal fee’s are gonna break his ass in half, he ain’t got no money). Welp that all folks." The lawsuit was filed by an anonymous Jane Doe who claims she “has suffered severe emotional and psychological harm for which she had to be committed to a psychiatric ward.” She also accused Gotti of “slandering her to his vast social network in and around Los Angeles.”

50 Cent Calls Out Irv Gotti Over Sexual Assault Lawsuit