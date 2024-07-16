50 Cent Says Legal Fees From Irv Gotti's Sexual Assault Allegation Will "Break His Ass In Half"

50 Cent weighed in on the situation on Instagram.

According to a report from the Miami New Times, the anonymous Jane Doe filed her lawsuit for sexual assault and battery and the intentional infliction of emotional distress in a Miami-Dade County, Florida, court on July 11. She wants a jury trial to cover alleged “damages, including those for mental anguish" for their two-year relationship, which she claimed was "abusive." She says she “has suffered severe emotional and psychological harm for which she had to be committed to a psychiatric ward.” Additionally, she accused Gotti of “slandering her to his vast social network in and around Los Angeles.” Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Irv Gotti on HotNewHipHop.

Users in the comments section had mixed responses to the post. One user remarked: "You know i kinda believe it how he was talking about an underage Ashanti ." Another added: "All of 50s foes see to be taking advantage of women Diddy , Ross, and now Irv!!!"

“Oh no. In a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade on July 11, a women accuses 54-year-old Gotti (born Irving Domingo Lorenzo) of sexually assaulting and abusing her on several occasions from 2020 to 2022 in Saint Martin, Miami, and Atlanta. The suit seeks a trial by jury. (The legal fee’s are gonna break his ass in half, he ain’t got no money). Welp that all folks," 50 wrote.

50 Cent says it might be over for Irv Gotti after a woman accused the music industry executive of sexually assaulting her multiple times. 50 reacted to the news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, remarking that the lawsuit might ruin him financially.

