50 Cent Reveals Why Diddy Is Not Welcome In Shreveport

BYCaroline Fisher415 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
50 Cent isn't letting up.

It's no secret that Diddy's currently dealing with his fair share of legal issues, including several lawsuits and a federal human trafficking investigation. The Bad Boy Records founder is accused of sexual assault, abuse, and more. This has unsurprisingly earned him a great deal of backlash online. One person who hasn't backed down since the beginning is 50 Cent. He's been hard at work trolling Diddy with shady social media posts, and earlier today was no exception.

He took to Instagram to share a clip of himself joking that Diddy is coming to Shreveport. "You're not gonna believe this, but I just got a call and Puffy's confirmed for Shreveport," he said. "It's lit!" 50 Cent quickly made it clear that he wasn't serious, claiming that the mogul is not welcome in the city. "Puffy’s not confirmed 🚷😆fvck it he not welcome !" he captioned the post.

Read More: 50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy Deletes Rape Accusations Amid Defamation Lawsuit

50 Cent Continues To Make Fun Of Diddy

"He can't come," he also said, laughing. "Everybody be scared to drink... Wake up, your butt sore." Fans aren't exactly surprised that 50 Cent doesn't want Diddy anywhere near Shreveport, as that's where he launched G-Unit Studios back in April. It's also far from the first shady joke he's made about Diddy in recent months, though he hasn't been the only peer on his radar as of late.

Fif's also been clowning Rick Ross for getting beat up in Vancouver a couple of weeks back, revisiting their longstanding feud. He visited Canada for his birthday following the incident and made several jokes about the viral altercation onstage. Ross has yet to respond and previously insisted that he walked away from the fight unscathed. What do you think of 50 Cent continuing to troll Diddy amid his allegations? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Brings “Final Lap Tour” Lite To Canadian Festival Circuit; Killer Mike Takes It To Church: FEQ Recap

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...