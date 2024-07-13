50 Cent Reveals Why Diddy Is Not Welcome In Shreveport

50 Cent isn't letting up.

It's no secret that Diddy's currently dealing with his fair share of legal issues, including several lawsuits and a federal human trafficking investigation. The Bad Boy Records founder is accused of sexual assault, abuse, and more. This has unsurprisingly earned him a great deal of backlash online. One person who hasn't backed down since the beginning is 50 Cent. He's been hard at work trolling Diddy with shady social media posts, and earlier today was no exception.

He took to Instagram to share a clip of himself joking that Diddy is coming to Shreveport. "You're not gonna believe this, but I just got a call and Puffy's confirmed for Shreveport," he said. "It's lit!" 50 Cent quickly made it clear that he wasn't serious, claiming that the mogul is not welcome in the city. "Puffy’s not confirmed 🚷😆fvck it he not welcome !" he captioned the post.

50 Cent Continues To Make Fun Of Diddy

"He can't come," he also said, laughing. "Everybody be scared to drink... Wake up, your butt sore." Fans aren't exactly surprised that 50 Cent doesn't want Diddy anywhere near Shreveport, as that's where he launched G-Unit Studios back in April. It's also far from the first shady joke he's made about Diddy in recent months, though he hasn't been the only peer on his radar as of late.