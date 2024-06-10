50 Cent Reveals He Attended A Diddy Roast In Hopes Of Seeing The Bad Boy Mogul

BYCole Blake342 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Cinema Society &amp; 2(x)ist Screening Of "Twelve" - Inside Arrivals
NEW YORK - JULY 28: Actor/rapper Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent attends the Cinema Society &amp; 2(x)ist screening of "Twelve" at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on July 28, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
50 Cent was hoping Diddy would be there.

50 Cent says he was in attendance at a roast of Diddy in Miami in hopes that the disgraced Bad Boy mogul would be there as well. The Miami Herald initially reported that he made an appearance at the event at the Dead Flamingo Pop Up (formerly Casa Tiki) in Little Havana. Confirming the news on Instagram, he joked that he brought his "shooters" with him, but clarified he meant videographers. "Yes, I was in attendance I thought puffy might show up because I saw Tom Brady at his," he wrote. "He didn’t come, I had the shooters get your mind out gutter videographers what!"

In the comments section, fans shared plenty of jokes in response to the news. One user brought up 50's claim that Diddy once invited him to go shopping. "Never offer to take a man shopping. These are the end results," they joked. Another wrote: "Fif be errwhere these days, don't be surprised to see him disguised in a moustache below an afro cut at the event, dropping outta an impala."

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Assaults Cassie In New Footage From Hotel Security Camera

Diddy & Cassie Attend Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" In L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Cassie and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

It's far from the first time 50 has trolled Diddy in recent months. Amid the numerous allegations Diddy is facing, 50 previously revealed he's working on a documentary about the situation called Diddy Do It? More recently, he criticized Diddy for his apology video after CNN published footage of him assaulting Cassie in 2016. “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move,” 50 wrote in response.

50 Cent Trolls Diddy On Instagram

Check out 50's latest post referencing Diddy above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent as well as Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Shocks The World By Empathizing With Diddy Amid Liquor Company Battle

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York PremiereMusic50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Allegedly Assaulting Cassie In Security Footage16.7K
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" ThomasMusicAustralian Politician Calls For Diddy Boycott Following Cassie Video: "Everyone Has A Role To Play"880
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – YardfestMusicDiddy's Former Bodyguard Foresees His Arrest For 2Pac's Murder Coming Soon11.0K
94th Annual Academy Awards - ShowMusicDiddy To Be "Indicted Soon," Lil Rod's Attorney Alleges58.1K