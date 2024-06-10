50 Cent Reveals He Attended A Diddy Roast In Hopes Of Seeing The Bad Boy Mogul

50 Cent was hoping Diddy would be there.

50 Cent says he was in attendance at a roast of Diddy in Miami in hopes that the disgraced Bad Boy mogul would be there as well. The Miami Herald initially reported that he made an appearance at the event at the Dead Flamingo Pop Up (formerly Casa Tiki) in Little Havana. Confirming the news on Instagram, he joked that he brought his "shooters" with him, but clarified he meant videographers. "Yes, I was in attendance I thought puffy might show up because I saw Tom Brady at his," he wrote. "He didn’t come, I had the shooters get your mind out gutter videographers what!"

In the comments section, fans shared plenty of jokes in response to the news. One user brought up 50's claim that Diddy once invited him to go shopping. "Never offer to take a man shopping. These are the end results," they joked. Another wrote: "Fif be errwhere these days, don't be surprised to see him disguised in a moustache below an afro cut at the event, dropping outta an impala."

It's far from the first time 50 has trolled Diddy in recent months. Amid the numerous allegations Diddy is facing, 50 previously revealed he's working on a documentary about the situation called Diddy Do It? More recently, he criticized Diddy for his apology video after CNN published footage of him assaulting Cassie in 2016. “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move,” 50 wrote in response.

