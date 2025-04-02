Jay-Z, 50 Cent & More Address Bombshell Diddy Lawsuit Involving LeBron James

Earlier this week, Diddy was hit with yet another lawsuit, this time filed by a man in Florida named Joseph Manzaro. Manzaro accuses the mogul of sexually assaulting and humiliating him during a "freak off" party in Miami back in 2015. He alleges that he was paraded around in a penis mask for all to see. This allegedly included LeBron James, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and more.

The lawsuit has since prompted responses from several of the individuals named in it. Jay-Z’s attorney Alex Spiro, for example, recently addressed it. He insists that his client was not in Florida at the time of the alleged incident. "Mr Carter wasn't in Florida at that time to witness this incident - he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event," Spiro told TMZ. "This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our 'justice" system.'"

Diddy Denies Allegations

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A spokesperson for LeBron James also denied the allegations on his behalf. “This is demonstrably false and doesn’t even merit a report or response," they said. "A basic internet search shows what LeBron was doing all of April 2015. He was playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers and never in Miami.” Those named in the lawsuit weren't the only ones to respond to it, however. One of Diddy's longtime foes 50 Cent also recently took to social media to mock him for it.

“Got Damn how many of these boys Diddy was touching,” he captioned a screenshot of a TMZ report about the lawsuit on Instagram. As for the Bad Boy founder, he continues to deny any wrongdoing amid his legal battle. "This complaint demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday," his legal team told TMZ. "No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them – will be revealed.”