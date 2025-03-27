Diddy Mock Jury Finds Him Guilty As Real Trial Looms

It goes without saying that Diddy is in for a tough legal battle. The Bad Boy founder is currently behind bars in Brooklyn following his arrest in September of last year. He was taken into custody on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and if convicted, could face a serious prison sentence. His trial is scheduled to begin in May with the jury selection process kicking off next month.

In a new documentary, TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense, a mock jury of 12 heard evidence related to the case and made a decision. Ultimately, they found him guilty. Some of the key issues they discussed included consent, race, and more. They also discussed whether or not Diddy profited from the behavior alleged to constitute racketeering.

Diddy Lawsuits

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If this is any indicator of how things will go in May, it's looking good for the defense. With that being said, it remains to be seen how the trial will actually play out. Diddy's criminal case isn't the only thing his legal team as on their plate these days, however. He's also currently facing several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of assault, abuse, and more. Just this week, he was sued by a photographer who alleges he was victimized during a 2022-23 commercial shoot.