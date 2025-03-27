Diddy Mock Jury Finds Him Guilty As Real Trial Looms

It goes without saying that Diddy is in for a tough legal battle. The Bad Boy founder is currently behind bars in Brooklyn following his arrest in September of last year. He was taken into custody on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and if convicted, could face a serious prison sentence. His trial is scheduled to begin in May with the jury selection process kicking off next month.
In a new documentary, TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense, a mock jury of 12 heard evidence related to the case and made a decision. Ultimately, they found him guilty. Some of the key issues they discussed included consent, race, and more. They also discussed whether or not Diddy profited from the behavior alleged to constitute racketeering.
Diddy Lawsuits
If this is any indicator of how things will go in May, it's looking good for the defense. With that being said, it remains to be seen how the trial will actually play out. Diddy's criminal case isn't the only thing his legal team as on their plate these days, however. He's also currently facing several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of assault, abuse, and more. Just this week, he was sued by a photographer who alleges he was victimized during a 2022-23 commercial shoot.
He accuses Diddy of coercing him into his trailer during production, then making him perform oral sex on him against his will. In a statement shared with USA Today, the mogul's team maintained his innocence. "No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor," the statement reads.
