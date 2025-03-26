Aaron Hall Has Allegedly Gone Missing As His & Diddy's Sexual Assault Accuser Attempts To Serve Him

BY Cole Blake 2.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
90's Block Party
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 27: Aaron Hall of Guy performs in concert during 90's Block Party at Fox Theater on April 27, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Liza Gardner accused Aaron Hall and Diddy of sexually assaulting her after an MCA Records event when she was just 16.

Aaron Hall is allegedly missing as Liza Gardner continues to attempt to serve him papers for a lawsuit accusing him and Sean “Diddy” Combs of alleged sexual assault. In turn, she wants permission to serve him through newspaper notices as she's been unable to advance the lawsuit she originally filed in November 2023. Gardner claims Hall and Diddy allegedly sexually assaulted her after an MCA Records event in 1990 or 1991 when she was just 16.

Gardner's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, explained the situation, caught by AllHipHop. “I believe that service by publication is now the only remaining option to provide notice of this lawsuit to Mr. Hall," he said. "We have effectively exhausted all reasonable methods of locating him. I am unaware of any additional addresses, locations, or persons we could rely on to get the summons directly to Hall. Therefore, publication in newspapers is being sought as a last resort.” Process servers have reportedly made several attempts to serve Aaron Hall, including at his View Park, California address, where neighbors said he had moved as well as at a Tarzana, California residence that is no longer belonging to him. His latest known address was an apartment in Woodland Hills, California, but checking there also fell through.

Read More: Diddy Secures Huge Legal Victory As Judge Dismisses Several Key Claims In Rodney Jones' Lawsuit

Diddy's Criminal Case
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Show
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 06: Singer Aaron Hall of Guy performs onstage during the 2016 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/BET/Getty Images for BET)

The update on Liza Gardner's lawsuit against Aaron Hall comes as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for his criminal case. Authorities arrested him on charges for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, last year. He pleaded not guilty and has denied all of the allegations he's faced. His trial will be kicking off on May 5th.

In other news, Diddy recently secured a major victory in another lawsuit regarding allegations of sexual assault. A judge dismissed several complaints in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones' legal case against the Bad Boy mogul.

Read More: Aaron Hall Admits To Exhibitionism, Mentions Diddy In Resurfaced Clip

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Broadcast Music Diddy's Rape Accuser Was 16 At The Time Of Alleged Assault 6.3K
2014 Soul Train Music Awards - Red Carpet Music Jodeci's DeVante Swing Named Co-Defendant In Diddy Assault Lawsuit 90.4K
The Culture Tour With New Edition - Detroit, MI Music Jodeci Member DeVante Swing Dismissed From Diddy Assault Lawsuit 187
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Music Diddy Allegations: UMG Wants Out Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit 1.7K