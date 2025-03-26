Aaron Hall Has Allegedly Gone Missing As His & Diddy's Sexual Assault Accuser Attempts To Serve Him

Aaron Hall is allegedly missing as Liza Gardner continues to attempt to serve him papers for a lawsuit accusing him and Sean “Diddy” Combs of alleged sexual assault. In turn, she wants permission to serve him through newspaper notices as she's been unable to advance the lawsuit she originally filed in November 2023. Gardner claims Hall and Diddy allegedly sexually assaulted her after an MCA Records event in 1990 or 1991 when she was just 16.

Gardner's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, explained the situation, caught by AllHipHop. “I believe that service by publication is now the only remaining option to provide notice of this lawsuit to Mr. Hall," he said. "We have effectively exhausted all reasonable methods of locating him. I am unaware of any additional addresses, locations, or persons we could rely on to get the summons directly to Hall. Therefore, publication in newspapers is being sought as a last resort.” Process servers have reportedly made several attempts to serve Aaron Hall, including at his View Park, California address, where neighbors said he had moved as well as at a Tarzana, California residence that is no longer belonging to him. His latest known address was an apartment in Woodland Hills, California, but checking there also fell through.

Diddy's Criminal Case

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 06: Singer Aaron Hall of Guy performs onstage during the 2016 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/BET/Getty Images for BET)

The update on Liza Gardner's lawsuit against Aaron Hall comes as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for his criminal case. Authorities arrested him on charges for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, last year. He pleaded not guilty and has denied all of the allegations he's faced. His trial will be kicking off on May 5th.