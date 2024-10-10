Jodeci's DeVante Swing Named Co-Defendant In Diddy Assault Lawsuit

The singer is alleged to have witnessed an assault.

DeVante Swing was arguably the most important member of Jodeci. He was the writer and producer behind the group's biggest hits in the 90s. He was also an in-house producer for Uptown Records, the label Diddy worked for prior to founding Bad Boy. Diddy is credited with helping to refine Jodeci's image as the rebelliousness alternative to Boyz II Men. Unfortunately, the mogul's association has now landed DeVante Swing in hot water, legally speaking. He has been named as a new co-defendant in a lawsuit involving Diddy and fellow artist Aaron Hall.

Liza Gardner filed a lawsuit against Diddy and Aaron Hall back in November 2023. She alleged that she was sexually assaulted by both men in 1990, when she was only 16 years old. She claimed that they took advantage of her after providing her with alcohol at Hall's house. Now, Gardner is adding DeVante Swing to the list of defendants. She alleges that Swing was not only at the residence where the alleged assault took place, but alleges that the Jodeci star was in the room with Diddy and Hall while it took place. The revised lawsuit was obtained by Rolling Stone, who provided crucial quotes.

DeVante Swing Allegedly Witnessed A Diddy Assault

"Unbeknownst to Ms. Gardner at the time," the court documents read. "Defendant Swing was in the room when this assault took place and did not take any steps to prevent this abuse from occurring." Another woman who claims to have been present for the alleged assault weighed in. She claimed the Jodeci singer was "leaning against the wall or furniture or something, watching whatever Puffy was doing to Liza." The allegations become even more damning. Gardner claims that the artist was the person who brought her to Hall's home in the first place.