Diddy's Rape Accuser Was 16 At The Time Of Alleged Assault

Diddy is facing a sexual assault allegation from a woman who claims she was just 16 at the time. Liza Gardner, who originally accused the Bad Boy mogul and singer Aaron Hall of rape back in November as Jane Doe, has submitted an amendment complaint with further details including her age at the time.

In the lawsuit, she recalled Diddy and Hall being “very flirtatious and handsy" with her and a friend and offering them drinks at an event MCA Records was hosting. Afterward, they went to Hall’s apartment for an after-party. “While at Hall’s apartment, Liza Gardner was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs,” the lawsuit says. “After Combs finished doing his business, Liza Gardner laid in bed, shocked and traumatized.” Eventually, she was trying to get dressed, and Hall allegedly “barged into the room, pinned her down, and forced Liza Gardner to have sex with him." She says they also assaulted her friend.

Diddy Attends Pre-Grammy Gala With JAY-Z

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z attend the Pre-GRAMMY. Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Diddy's spokesperson responded to the lawsuit at the time of the initial filing in a statement to NBC News: “The claims involving alleged misconduct against Mr. Combs from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute are all completely denied and rejected by him. He recognizes this as a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for accusers who will falsify the truth, without conscience or consequence, for financial benefit. The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited for improper purposes. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these unsubstantiated allegations.”

Gardner's lawsuit is just one of many Diddy is facing for various incidents of alleged sexual misconduct. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and the legal cases he's facing on HotNewHipHop.

