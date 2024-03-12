Suge Knight Accuses Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Of Being In “Secret Society” With Diddy

Suge Knight questioned Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and The Game’s relationship with Diddy during the latest episode of his Collect Call podcast on Monday night. In doing so, he accused the group of artists of being in a secret society with the disgraced Bad Boy mogul. Diddy has been facing numerous accusations of sexual misconduct, most recently from Lil Rod.

“Once they start painting they fingernails and wearing women’s clothes, they got you,” he said. “I remember when they was giving Puffy an award at the ASCAP Awards — Andre went up there and got him an expensive watch and gave it to him in front of everybody. He basically confessed his love to this man. Then Puffy and Snoop became besties. Every time you see one, you seen the other one. Next thing you know, they start painting they fingernails. Didn’t make sense.”

Suge Knight Poses With Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg

American rapper and producer Dr Dre (born Andre Young), record executive Suge Knight (born Marion Knight Jr), and rapper Snoop Dogg (born Calvin Broadus Jr) attend the premiere party for 'Murder Was the Case' (directed by Dre and Fab Five Freddy), New York, New York, circa 1995. The short film starred Snoop Doog and it's soundtrack was released on Knight's record label. (Photo by Nitro/Getty Images)

He continued: “[The] Game bought Puffy a Lamborghini when Puffy got more money than Game. Why you buying this man a Lamborghini? You know your homies don’t even got a Lamborghini. But once again, it’s that secret society. For this thing to work and fix it, they gotta start all the way over in these major record labels and these big buildings. They need to get rid of all the guys who was connected to the poison and the snake.” Check out his full comments below.

Suge Knight Speaks On Diddy's Allegations

Lil Rod filed his lawsuit against Diddy, late last month, accusing him of various unwanted advances, serving laced drinks at his parties, and much more. Diddy's lawyer vehemently denied the allegations from the lawsuit in a statement to TMZ. Be on the lookout for further updates on Suge Knight on HotNewHipHop.

