Snoop Dogg (and/or Snoop Lion) needs no introduction. He’s a veteran in the game and the very definition of a real OG, synonymous not only with West Coast hip-hop, but the genre as a whole. Not to mention he’s one of the foremost marijuana advocates in the world. Since stepping foot in the rap game, he’s dropped 12 studio albums, 17 compilations, 20 mixtapes, a soundtrack and an EP, and has taken on multiple film, television and video game roles.

Throughout his storied, 22-year career, the Long Beach, California native has collaborated with the likes of Dr. Dre, Warren G, Nate Dogg, Kurupt, 2Pac, K-Ci & JoJo, Mack 10, Ice Cube, Ma$e, Diddy, Salt-n-Pepa, Onyx, MC Eiht, B-Real, Master P, Daz Dillinger, Soulja Slim, MC Ren, Jermaine Dupri, Devin The Dude, The Game, Wiz Khalifa, Bow Wow, Cassidy, LL Cool J, Xzibit, Jay Z, The Wu-Tang Cland, C-Murder, Boot Camp Clik, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and countless others.

Most recently, he released a collaborative funk record with funk-revivalist Dam-Funk, shot down Top Dawg Entertainment and Death Row Records comparisons and donated to underprivileged kids in L.A. with YG. Stay tuned for the further adventures of Snoop D-O-Double-G, y’all.