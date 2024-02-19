Diddy Gets Clowned By Comedian Eddie Griffin Over Assault Lawsuits

Diddy has been facing substantially increased scrutiny recently. It all began last year in November when a lawsuit was filed against the rap mogul by Cassie. The suit made some difficult to digest allegations of sexual abuse during the pair's relationship. While that suit was very quickly settled outside of court, that didn't stop people from talking about it. In the following weeks multiple other lawsuits were filed against the rapper and business man alleging patterns of bad behavior going back decades.

Now the accusations have become so ubiquitous that they're the subject of stand-up comedy routines. Video is making the rounds online of comedian Eddie Griffin using the allegations and even bringing up Suge Knight to make fun of the mogul. “While I was backstage waiting on this sh*t to begin, I was searching the internet and I seen some sh*t and I said, ‘Diddy. Did he? Diddy! I know he did it. He did it!’ Take that, take that, take that. Bad Boy for life, my ass. This n*gga’s on his way to jail y’all… and Suge Knight in there waiting on him. As soon as he get in there, Suge’ll be like, ‘You tired of your celly dancing all up in your cell, come on over to Death Row!'” his routine went. Check out the clip of his comedy routine below.

Eddie Griffin Picks Diddy As Subject Of New Joke

The impact of the new series of allegations against Diddy have been far reaching. Earlier this year he was edited out of new episodes of Yung Miami's reality TV show. Earlier this month it was revealed that he would skip the Grammys this year in the wake of the allegations.

Griffin isn't the only one taking shots at Diddy though. 50 Cent has spent the months since the conviction posting one attack after another at the legendary rap figure on Instagram. What do you think of Eddie Griffin's new joke about Diddy and Suge Knight? Let us know in the comment section below.

