Diddy Scenes Reportedly Removed From Yung Miami's Reality Show Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

For those who don't know, Diddy has been hit with an array of lawsuits in recent months, which contain accusations of sexual assault, physical and emotional abuse, and more. It all started when his ex Cassie sued him in November, making countless damning allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder. Amid the fallout, Diddy has stepped down as chairman of Revolt, left the Grammys "evaluating" their decision to invite him to the 2024 ceremony, and more.

These aren't the only consequences Diddy appears to be facing as a result of the suits, however. Recently, it was also reported that he's been cut out of scenes from Yung Miami's upcoming reality show. These reports follow some serious backlash she's received amid his lawsuits.

Diddy Cut From Yung Miami's BET Series

Yung Miami and Diddy perform onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Countless critics have called Yung Miami out for staying silent, arguing that her close proximity to Diddy makes her responsible for sharing some sort of statement. Regardless, the Florida native's lips remain sealed. Either way, the City Girls BET series is set to air sometime this year. It doesn't have an official release date yet, but in the meantime, Yung Miami has kept busy. She's been spotted in the studio, spending time with family, and of course, speaking her mind on social media.

Most recently, she called out the demands for her to host the upcoming Baddies reunion, appearing confused. She also cited ongoing criticism of her podcast Caresha Please in her response. "Y'all want me to host the Baddies reunion but in the same breath turn around and say Caresha Please suck???" she wrote. "Lmaooooo yall b*tches wishy washy eat a d*ck." What do you think of Diddy reportedly being cut from Yung Miami's reality show? Are you looking forward to watching the upcoming BET series? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

