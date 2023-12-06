Diddy Maintains His Innocence Amid Fourth Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Last month, Diddy's ex Cassie sued him, accusing the Bad Boy Records founder of rape, physical and emotional abuse, and more. They settled only 24 hours after she filed, however, the lost list of damning allegations has managed to leave a mark on his reputation. Following Cassie's suit, two additional women came forward with similar allegations, all of which he's since denied.

Now, yet another woman has come forward, accusing the mogul and others of having sex trafficked and gang-raped her when she was 17 years old. The anonymous woman claims to have met Diddy in an NYC studio when she was in high school, and alleges that he asked her to sit in his lap and provided her with drugs and alcohol. She alleges that from there, she was sexually assaulted by Diddy, Harve Pierre, and another unnamed man. Photos from her encounter with Diddy show her in the studio, seemingly sitting in his lap.

Read More: 50 Cent Turns Diddy Into R. Kelly In Latest Trolling Attempt

Diddy Denies The Allegations

Following news of the suit, Diddy has taken to Twitter to once again deny any wrongdoing. "Enough is enough," his message begins in all caps. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear; I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

The message shares a similar sentiment to other responses from Diddy's team amid the slew of lawsuits. A spokesperson previously accused his alleged victims of "exploiting" the Adult Survivors Act, describing their suits as a "money grab." What do you think of Diddy getting hit with another sexual assault lawsuit? What about his recent message denying the allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Thinks Diddy's Going To Be "Fine" Regardless Of Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

[Via][Via]