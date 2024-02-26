Crime
- CrimeStevie J Responds To Claims From Newest Diddy LawsuitHe claims he couldn't be the man in a screenshot included in the lawsuit. By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeBill Cosby Paranoid Accusers’ Family Might Try To Kill Him Or His Wife: ReportBill Cosby reportedly purchased two firearms out of precaution. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureCharles Cosby Says Griselda Blanco Paid Prison Guards $1500 Every Time They'd Have SexCharles Cosby claims that Griselda Blanco paid off the guards 100 times so they could have some privacy. By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Sued By Donna Summer’s Estate Over “I Feel Love” Sample On "Good (Don't Die)""GOOD (DON'T DIE)" contains an unauthorized interpolation of Donna Summer's "I Feel Good." By Aron A.
- MusicJam Master Jay Trial: 2 Men Found Guilty Of MurderTwo men have been found guilty in the murder of Jam Master Jay.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNancy Grace Net Worth 2024: What Is The Legal Analyst & TV Host Worth? Explore the career and life of Nancy Grace, the renowned legal commentator, and her journey to achieving a million-dollar net worth.By Rain Adams
- CrimePornstar Claims He's Pictured In Explicit Screenshot In Diddy Lawsuit, Not Stevie JAlthough Lil Rod said he saw videos of Stevie J engaging in sex acts with another man, a pornstar said that he’s the one in the images. By Aron A.
- MusicJimmy Iovine’s Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Case To Settle Out Of CourtJimmy Iovine has reached an agreement with his accuser.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Rod Also Trying To Sue Diddy For Publishing On Top Of His Sexual Assault ClaimsLil Rod started a GoFundMe page to help cover attorney costs and is not going to "let [this] happen."By Zachary Horvath
- CrimeDiddy Accused Of Groping Male Producer's Genitals In New Sexual Assault LawsuitLil Rod claims he has hours of video and audio of Diddy and his staff "engaging in serious illegal activity" in the lawsuit where he alleges the music mogul groped his genitals and assaulted him. The mogul's lawyer has denied all allegations. By Aron A.
- MusicKiller Mike Speaks On Rap Lyrics As Criminal Evidence In Upcoming Doc Clip"As We Speak: Rap Music On Trial" premieres on Paramount+ on Tuesday, February 27 following its Sundance premiere.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTay-K & Attorney Decline Plea Deal For Second Murder Case From 2017, Trial Date To Be Revealed Next MonthTay-K remained dead silent during the call.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTory Lanez Appeals Again In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case, Brief In LimboMeghann Cuniff reports that the brief isn't in the records yet, but that it builds off of the rapper's December request for a vacated sentence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares