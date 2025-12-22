Tory Lanez has moved forward with his next appeal case regarding the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to TMZ, he has filed documents alleging there were 60 errors in the medical findings presented at his trial. In turn, he's calling out former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.

He made the claim while citing a report from a software expert. The report claims there was a hospital security guard named Derek Cervantes who said he transferred "foreign bodies" to the hospital. At trial, detectives testified that no bullet fragments were recovered from the hospital.

Tory's team also claims the medical findings feature tons of other irregularities. Additionally, they say the rapper's defense team was blocked from accessing 300 more pages of information.

The update comes after Lanez spoke about his case with NBC News, last week. He and his team confirmed that he was going to file another appeal during that interview, claiming to have discovered tons of evidence that was not provided during the trial.

Lanez began his interview by reiterating that he believes himself to be innocent. "I've never been violent towards a woman; I would never hit a woman, let alone shoot a woman," he said. As for the next appeal, he added: “I believe not only that I was wrongfully convicted, but the amount of new evidence that has emerged since that trial, I think, has been overwhelming."

Regardless of the plan, winning the appeal will be incredibly different for Lanez. His team will have to successfully argue that the evidence is strong enough that it would have completely changed the jury's decision had it been in the original trial.

Tory Lanez Prison Sentence

The interview with NBC News comes as Lanez is three years into his 10-year prison sentence. During his trial, he was found guilty of first-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.