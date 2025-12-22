Drake Subs Kendrick Lamar & His Enemies With Petty Dig At Spotify

Drake and Kendrick Lamar remain at odds, while Drizzy clearly still feels some type of way about Spotify after his beef.

Drake remains one of the biggest artists in the world, and when you look at his Spotify streams, you quickly realize that his beef with Kendrick Lamar didn't affect him as badly as you would assume. In 2025 alone, Drake had over 16 billion streams. Overall, his catalog remains one of the most valuable on the platform.

However, sometimes, winning simply isn't enough. Drizzy has had issues with Spotify, and those issues have played out over the past year. In his lawsuit against UMG, one of the main points of contention was how streaming services handed Kendrick the win. Meanwhile, a more recent lawsuit against Spotify claims artists like Drake have allegedly been botting for years.

Needless to say, botting has become a buzzword of sorts. It's impossible to really say who is doing it and who isn't. Fans will never admit that their favorite artist is botting. Although they will happily accuse their least favorite artists of doing it.

Having said all that, Drake was recently on a live stream with Bendadonn, where he got to preview ICEMAN and give fans some insight into the project's release. It was here that Drake took a shot at Spotify, saying "I can play it on Botify real quick, I mean Sp..."

Drake Vs. Spotify

By reading between the lines, you can tell that this is a bit of a shot at people like Kendrick Lamar and his enemies. Of course, we have no way of knowing whether or not these artists are botting. However, it's convenient for Drake to say something like this, as it unites his fans in one common goal.

The war against Spotify probably won't last too long. After all, Drake needs the streaming platform on his side with ICEMAN dropping in the near future. Without their help, the album won't be pushed as hard into the algorithm.

When Is ICEMAN Dropping?

At this very moment, ICEMAN does not have a release date. During his most recent stream, he noted that he is working on the album, and that it should be coming out relatively soon.

It's been a while since fans got a new Iceman episode, and it feels like Drake has largely abandoned his rollout. That said, it is clear that he is, in fact, working on the project. For now, his fans will just have to be patient.

