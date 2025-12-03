Drake Left Off Spotify's Top Albums List As Kendrick Lamar & SZA Dominate

Kendrick Lamar and Drake continue to be compared to one another. It has been almost two years since their beef, and the fans still aren't over the debates. On social media, the discourse grows and grows and grows to a point of no return.

Overall, these debates probably aren't going anywhere. ICEMAN is going to be coming out soon, and there is a lot of fanfare around the album. The fans are curious if this will be the project that puts Drake back at number one.

Interestingly, Spotify led to a rejuvenation of the discourse on Wednesday thanks to the release of Spotify Wrapped. In fact, they put out a top albums of the year list, and Drake was nowhere to be found as $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U failed to crack the top 10.

However, Kendrick Lamar's GNX was at number five, while SZA's Lana deluxe album was at number two. Needless to say, these are not the numbers some Drake fans would have been hoping for.

Spotify Wrapped 2025

"#1. I’m The Problem — Morgan Wallen #2. SOS Deluxe: LANA — SZA #3. DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny #4. KPop Demon Hunters — KPop Demon Hunters Cast, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys #5. GNX — Kendrick Lamar #6. Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter #7. So Close To What — Tate McRae #8. The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift #9. One Thing At A Time — Morgan Wallen #10. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — Billie Eilish"

However, Drake did get a win on Kendrick when it comes to the artists list. In the United States, Drake was ranked in second place, while Kendrick came in fourth. As for the global list, Drake was in fourth, and Kendrick was in sixth.