Drake Beats Out Kendrick Lamar On Top Spotify Artists List

Debates about Kendrick Lamar and Drake are not going to stop anytime soon. At the end of the day, the floodgates opened in 2024, and they probably won't close anytime soon. Fans are not shy about engaging in the discourse, as it appears as though that is all we have these days. Without many releases to sink our teeth into, these tired debates keep coming up.

Well, thanks to Spotify Wrapped, the debates are officially back on the menu. We say this because Spotify released top lists with their most listened to songs, albums, and artists of the year. Fans were eager to see where their favorite artists would land on these lists. This was especially true of hip-hop fans who wanted to compared Drake and Kendrick.

Well, the Top U.S Artists of 2025 list certainly paints a unique picture. As you can see below, Drake is in second place right under Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, Kendrick is in fourth between Morgan Wallen and Bad Bunny.

Spotify Wrapped 2025

"#1. Taylor Swift #2. Drake #3. Morgan Wallen #4. Kendrick Lamar #5. Bad Bunny #6. The Weeknd #7. SZA #8. Zach Bryan #9. Tyler, The Creator #10. Kanye West"

As for the Global Top Artists list, once again, Drake finds himself above Kendrick. Drake is in fourth place on this list, while Kendrick is in fourth. Very respectable positions for both artists to be in.

"#1. Bad Bunny #2. Taylor Swift #3. The Weeknd #4. Drake #5. Billie Eilish #6. Kendrick Lamar #7. Bruno Mars #8. Ariana Grande #9. Arijit Singh #10. Fuerza Regida."

Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift continue to run things when it comes to global music. Bad Bunny in that first stop makes a lot of sense, and this is why we will see him performing at the Super Bowl.