Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Named Apple Music’s Most-Streamed Rap Song Of 2025

BY Caroline Fisher
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Bill Streicher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar's hit Drake diss track, "Not Like Us," has earned him yet another impressive streaming title.

It's been over a year since Kendrick Lamar released his hit Drake diss track "Not Like Us," but his hot streak continues. According to Hip Hop All Day on X, it was the most-streamed rap song on Apple Music worldwide in 2025. It secured that title last year too, making it the first rap song in history to steal the crown two years in a row.

While this is certainly a feat worth celebrating, it doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise. Kendrick took the stage during Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome back in February, which a whopping 133.5 million viewers around the world tuned in for.

The record-breaking performance even prompted Drake to amend his lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), which he first filed in January of this year. In it, he accuses the company of fueling the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged sexual predator. When he amended the suit, he included details about Kendrick's Super Bowl halftime show, alleging that the threats against him and his loved ones only ramped up after it.

Read More: Jussie Smollett Finally Addresses Viral Kendrick Lamar Deepfake

Drake "Not Like Us" Lawsuit

The latest update in the case came over the weekend, when Drake's legal team asked the court to push back various key deadlines due to the holidays. For instance, his team has until December 22 to submit their initial brief. Now, however, both parties want to change the brief date to January 21 of next year. If the proposed schedule change is approved, Kendrick's team must reply by March 27.

In addition to allowing for quality time with friends and family, the delay would let Drake's team work on some of their other cases. This includes Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni, which Drake's lawyer Michael Gottlieb is representing the actress in.

"This is a high-profile case bearing on issues of public interest such artistic expression and the scope of defamation law for public figures," the filing reportedly states.

Read More: Drake's Team Requests Holiday Break In "Not Like Us" Lawsuit Appeal

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
