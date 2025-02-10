What Songs Did Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Kendrick Lamar rocked the stage at the Super Bowl tonight as the Philadelphia Eagles lay a beatdown on the Kansas City Chiefs. Overall, there was a lot of anticipation for Kendrick's performance and whether or not it could live up to the hype. After all, Kendrick had the best year of any rapper in quite some time. He won a rap beef against Drake and dropped a number one album with GNX. All of this culminated in tonight's performance, which was sure to be controversial.

With the performance over and done with, many are wondering what songs he performed. Well, we now know for sure what this show included. As it turns out, the performance was very heavy on the GNX. Most fans were expecting some older hits, but you were expecting tracks like "M.A.A.D City," you are going to be disappointed. Instead, we got songs like "Squabble Up," "TV Off," "Not Like Us," "Euphoria," and a whole lot more.

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show Setlist

Untitled (GNX Trailer) Squabble Up Humble DNA Euphoria Man at the Garden Peekaboo Luther ft. SZA All The Stars ft. SZA Not Like Us TV Off ft. Mustard

There were some very interesting moments during the performance. For instance, Samuel L Jackson was introducing Kendrick onto the field. Moreover, we even got to see Serena Williams on the field during the festivities. These were all little surprises and easter eggs that rap fans are going to adore. However, if you check social media right now, you will notice that the feedback for the show has not been amazing.