What Songs Did Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

BY Alexander Cole 154 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for “Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
Kendrick Lamar had New Orleans jumping.

Kendrick Lamar rocked the stage at the Super Bowl tonight as the Philadelphia Eagles lay a beatdown on the Kansas City Chiefs. Overall, there was a lot of anticipation for Kendrick's performance and whether or not it could live up to the hype. After all, Kendrick had the best year of any rapper in quite some time. He won a rap beef against Drake and dropped a number one album with GNX. All of this culminated in tonight's performance, which was sure to be controversial.

With the performance over and done with, many are wondering what songs he performed. Well, we now know for sure what this show included. As it turns out, the performance was very heavy on the GNX. Most fans were expecting some older hits, but you were expecting tracks like "M.A.A.D City," you are going to be disappointed. Instead, we got songs like "Squabble Up," "TV Off," "Not Like Us," "Euphoria," and a whole lot more.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Performs "Not Like Us" And "Euphoria" While Clowning Drake For His UMG Lawsuit

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show Setlist
  1. Untitled (GNX Trailer)
  2. Squabble Up
  3. Humble
  4. DNA
  5. Euphoria
  6. Man at the Garden
  7. Peekaboo
  8. Luther ft. SZA
  9. All The Stars ft. SZA
  10. Not Like Us
  11. TV Off ft. Mustard

There were some very interesting moments during the performance. For instance, Samuel L Jackson was introducing Kendrick onto the field. Moreover, we even got to see Serena Williams on the field during the festivities. These were all little surprises and easter eggs that rap fans are going to adore. However, if you check social media right now, you will notice that the feedback for the show has not been amazing.

Naturally, there are many who find that the show did not live up to the hype. Other are disappointed that Kendrick didn't perform his older songs. Either way, the artist has sparked a conversation and that is always something. It will be years before we can really assess where this halftime show ranks all-time.

Read More: Serena Williams Rubs Salt In Drake's Wound By Joining Kendrick Lamar On Stage During "Not Like Us" At The Super Bowl

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference Music Serena Williams Rubs Salt In Drake's Wound By Joining Kendrick Lamar On Stage During "Not Like Us" At The Super Bowl 3.8K
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Kendrick Lamar Performs "Not Like Us" And "Euphoria" While Clowning Drake For His UMG Lawsuit 4.0K
kendrick-lamar-hip-hop-mvp Music Kendrick Lamar Is Hip-Hop's MVP For 2024 1.5K
Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards Music Kendrick Lamar Reveals What Inspired “GNX” 1205