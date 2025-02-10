Kendrick Lamar Tells Drake "Game Over" With An Evil Grin On His Face To Cap Off His Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show tonight and a lot of fans were curious to see just how bad all of this was going to be for Drake. Overall, Kendrick had some massive diss songs back in 2024. From "Euphoria" to "Not Like Us," Lamar ended up giving us some classics. With Lamar being given the Super Bowl, folks knew that Drake was going to be a victim in all of this. After all, how could he not be? How could Kendrick not twist the knife in his victim?

Well, Kendrick Lamar did just that tonight in an epic halftime performance that certainly has all of social media talking. If you were paying attention, the field was covered in video game references. Meanwhile, Lamar mostly performed songs off of GNX which is something that a lot of fans probably were not expecting. Either way, things definitely got intense as the legendary artist performed tracks like "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us." Not to mention, at the end of the show, Kendrick performed "TV Off" where he shut the lights out, only to spell Game Over in the crowd, a clear shot at Drake.

What Did Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?

Super Bowl Setlist:

Untitled (GNX Trailer) Squabble Up Humble DNA Euphoria Man at the Garden Peekaboo Luther ft. SZA All The Stars ft. SZA Not Like Us TV Off ft. Mustard