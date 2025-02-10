Kendrick Lamar Tells Drake "Game Over" With An Evil Grin On His Face To Cap Off His Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

BY Alexander Cole 833 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Kendrick Lamar performs Oct. 13, 2023, on the American Express stage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park.
Kendrick is a maniacal genius.

Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show tonight and a lot of fans were curious to see just how bad all of this was going to be for Drake. Overall, Kendrick had some massive diss songs back in 2024. From "Euphoria" to "Not Like Us," Lamar ended up giving us some classics. With Lamar being given the Super Bowl, folks knew that Drake was going to be a victim in all of this. After all, how could he not be? How could Kendrick not twist the knife in his victim?

Well, Kendrick Lamar did just that tonight in an epic halftime performance that certainly has all of social media talking. If you were paying attention, the field was covered in video game references. Meanwhile, Lamar mostly performed songs off of GNX which is something that a lot of fans probably were not expecting. Either way, things definitely got intense as the legendary artist performed tracks like "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us." Not to mention, at the end of the show, Kendrick performed "TV Off" where he shut the lights out, only to spell Game Over in the crowd, a clear shot at Drake.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Performs "Not Like Us" And "Euphoria" While Clowning Drake For His UMG Lawsuit

What Did Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?

Super Bowl Setlist:

  1. Untitled (GNX Trailer)
  2. Squabble Up
  3. Humble
  4. DNA
  5. Euphoria
  6. Man at the Garden
  7. Peekaboo
  8. Luther ft. SZA
  9. All The Stars ft. SZA
  10. Not Like Us
  11. TV Off ft. Mustard

If you are a fan of Kendrick Lamar, you probably enjoyed his performance tonight. Even if we didn't get those classic records from his past, he still came through with a huge moment. Only time will tell where this stacks up with the other halftime show performances we have seen in year's past.

Read More: Serena Williams Rubs Salt In Drake's Wound By Joining Kendrick Lamar On Stage During "Not Like Us" At The Super Bowl

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Syndication: USA TODAY Music What Songs Did Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show? 405
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Kendrick Lamar Performs "Not Like Us" And "Euphoria" While Clowning Drake For His UMG Lawsuit 5.4K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference Music Serena Williams Rubs Salt In Drake's Wound By Joining Kendrick Lamar On Stage During "Not Like Us" At The Super Bowl 7.5K
kendrick-lamar-hip-hop-mvp Music Kendrick Lamar Is Hip-Hop's MVP For 2024 1.5K