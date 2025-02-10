Drake's OVO Crew Watches Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl In Australia During Tour

Given how polarizing Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and their Super Bowl halftime show proved to be, a lot of Drake fans have many different theories as to how he feels about the extravaganza. Some think that he needs a few napkins to wipe away his tears, and others believe that he should feel vindicated by criticism of the performance. Nevertheless, a video of Drizzy's OVO crew allegedly watching the show in Australia surfaced online, and the group of guys looks pretty quiet and unbothered. Of course, take this with a grain of salt, but we imagine that they're too busy on their "Anita Max Win" tour Down Under to really care about this.

However, there were some other elements of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show that directly aimed at Drake. Most notably and surprisingly, Serena Williams popped out to dance to "Not Like Us," whose past relationship with the 6ix God has resulted in a few lyrical jabs and a whole lot of gossip. Maybe he will respond to all this during his upcoming concerts, a freestyle, his next feature, or some shady social media statements.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Apart from this Super Bowl halftime show, though, Drake engaged with Kendrick Lamar in a different way this week, namely a new statement from his legal team addressing their lawsuit against Universal Music Group over "Not Like Us." "UMG is masquerading as a champion of artistic freedom by calling its actions merely ‘entertainment,’" the statement reads. "But there is nothing entertaining about pedophilia or child abuse in the real world. We are confident that the evidence we will ultimately present at trial — including information we’ve already learned and continue to receive since filing the lawsuit — will expose UMG’s gross prioritization of its own corporate profits and executive bonuses over its exclusively signed artists’ well-being and the truth."