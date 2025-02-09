Drake Reveals What Fans Can Expect From PartyNextDoor Collab Album

BY Caroline Fisher 292 Views
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" drops on February 14.

It goes without saying that there's a lot going on in the world of Drake these days. Currently, he's gearing up to drop his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, which is scheduled to arrive just in time for Valentine's Day. Ahead of the February 14 release, Drake decided to provide his fans with a few hints at what they can expect from $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at one of his shows.

"I got an album coming out on February 14 with my brother PartyNextDoor," he said onstage. "It's called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. But it's some turnt up songs for you on there too, and it's some personal feelings on there for you. So, hopefully whoever you're with on Valentine's Day, hopefully y'all can share that experience together." Drake's latest clues arrive after he and PND unveiled a snippet of one of the songs from the project, "Crying In Chanel," last night.

When Is Drake & PartyNextDoor's Album Dropping?

The snippet was accompanied by a cryptic trailer, in which PND is seen leaving a woman behind at a wedding chapel. Of course, both teasers have left fans more eager than ever to hear what the duo has up their sleeves. Drake first announced the project back in August, when he surprised PND's fans on the final night of his "Sorry I'm Outside" tour. “On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y’all,” he said at the time. "So, you get the summer over with, you do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake album will be waiting right there for you.”

On top of perfecting the collab album, Drake has been traveling around Australia on his "Anita Max Win" tour. So far, fans have gotten more than just explosive performances from the Toronto hitmaker too. Recently, he gave a fan $25K for showing love to him and his son Adonis, and a different fan $20K for holding up a sign asking to kiss her.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
