Drake Reveals What Fans Can Expect From PartyNextDoor Collab Album

It goes without saying that there's a lot going on in the world of Drake these days. Currently, he's gearing up to drop his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, which is scheduled to arrive just in time for Valentine's Day. Ahead of the February 14 release, Drake decided to provide his fans with a few hints at what they can expect from $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at one of his shows.

"I got an album coming out on February 14 with my brother PartyNextDoor," he said onstage. "It's called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. But it's some turnt up songs for you on there too, and it's some personal feelings on there for you. So, hopefully whoever you're with on Valentine's Day, hopefully y'all can share that experience together." Drake's latest clues arrive after he and PND unveiled a snippet of one of the songs from the project, "Crying In Chanel," last night.

When Is Drake & PartyNextDoor's Album Dropping?

The snippet was accompanied by a cryptic trailer, in which PND is seen leaving a woman behind at a wedding chapel. Of course, both teasers have left fans more eager than ever to hear what the duo has up their sleeves. Drake first announced the project back in August, when he surprised PND's fans on the final night of his "Sorry I'm Outside" tour. “On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y’all,” he said at the time. "So, you get the summer over with, you do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake album will be waiting right there for you.”