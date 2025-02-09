Drake Spreads More Generosity In Australia By Giving Away $45K During Melbourne Show

Drizzy loves his fans.

Drake is a very generous soul, and not even his Australia and New Zealand tour this spring can interrupt that spirit. Moreover, he recently gave away $25K to a family at his Melbourne show on Sunday (February 9) for showing love to him and to his son Adonis, and also gave away $20K to a girl behind the family who held up a sign for him to kiss her. The 6ix God also wanted to pay for a dinner for the woman and for more tickets to his future concerts in the city if she wants to hit up a setlist again.

Of course, this is nothing new for Drake, as he recently teamed up with Adin Ross for the "Drizzmas" giveaway stream for the holidays, which was explicitly a charitable affair for fans. But by keeping up this energy on the road as well, the Toronto superstar is forming some tight bongs with his fanbase and making sure to share his wealth and lavish lifestyle. Sure, it won't stop him from flexing his larger luxuries online, but life is all about balance.

What Label Will Release Drake's Album?

Elsewhere during his "Anita Max Win" tour Down Under, Drake is also looking for love... And finding it in the wrong places. He recently had a hilarious (and possibly staged) interaction with a female security guard that he found particularly attractive. But when The Boy learned that she was married, he cheekily brushed her off, and her laughter for the cameras shows that it went over well. Whether they staged it or not, it's exactly the kind of energy that keeps OVO fans comfortable in "Marvins Room," and just a generally comical moment for the fans.

Still, despite all these good times in Australia and New Zealand, dark clouds loom large over Drake. He seems ready to take them all on, though: he's half a world away from Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl, he might drop his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U under a different label, and he plans to continue his lawsuit against UMG over "Not Like Us." Drizzy gives gifts, but he also takes names.

[via]

