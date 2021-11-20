giveaway
- MusicBad Bunny Hosts Gift Giveaway For Kids In Puerto Rico & Surprise ShowThe Boricua superstar also performed at the Luis Lloréns Torres housing complex as a surprise guest at a music festival on Saturday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Gives A Fan $10k And A First Class Flight To AtlantaDrake gifts fan a complete VIP experience. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicOffset Throws Money Out To Fans At His Pop-Up Shop In New VideoOffset had a pretty special treat for his most dedicated fans.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicQuavo Makes Massive School Supplies Giveaway Dedicated To TakeoffThe event comes as Quavo gears up for the release of his new album.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Helps Crying Fan At NYC Giveaway Riot: Clip"I just wanted to see you," the struggling fan tells Kai Cenat.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDruski Says He Will Represent Kai Cenat In Court After New York Giveaway ArrestCoulda Been Law Firm, it seems.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureOffset And NLE Choppa Side With Kai Cenat Amid Giveaway FalloutOffset and NLE Choppa don't think the NYPD should charge Kai Cenat.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Released From Jail, NYPD Will Press Charges For Chaotic Giveaway EventThe charges include at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Giveaway Goes South: Streamer Taken Into Police CustodyClips have now surfaced showing fans fighting, climbing on cars, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Baby Hosts Back-To-School Shoe Giveaway In Foot Locker In AtlantaBaby's always one to give back to his community.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross Is Gifting $300,000 In Gold & Diamond Chains At His Car ShowBeing a winner at the Rick Ross Car Show comes is a heavy prize to bear- literally.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna's Team Hands Out $100K In Gift Cards After Christmas Giveaway CancelledAfter Walmart's decision to cancel the Christmas giveaway, Gunna and his team distributed $100K worth of gift cards to families in need.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian & Scott Disick Hit With $40M+ Lawsuit Over Alleged Instagram Contest ScamThe reality stars have been roped into a class action lawsuit along with an Australian company called Curated.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYoung Dolph's Annual Turkey Giveaway Moves Forward Thanks To FriendsThe event took place earlier today (Nov 19) thanks to the efforts of Dolph's friends and his Paper Route Empire artists.By Erika Marie