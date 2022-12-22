Shortly after Gunna copped an Alford plea, Walmart abruptly canceled the 5th Annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway. At this time, 1,000 families sign up for assistance from Gunna in partnership with Goodr.

“Gunna and the entire Goodr team were looking forward to brightening the holidays of the 1,000 families that registered. We are aware of how much the promised gifts meant to those families and we are collectively working to find an alternate solution. Registered families will be updated about the event’s status. Goodr apologizes for any inconvenience this unexpected turn of events has caused.”

Gunna didn’t allow Walmart to prevent his annual giveaway from going down, especially on the 5th year. The rapper and his team handed out $100K in gift cards to the families involved with the Gunna’s Great Giveaway. Jasmine Crowe, Goodr’s founder and CEO, issued a statement surrounding the event.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Gunna attends the TAG Heuer Miami Prix at Jungle Plaza on May 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for TAG Heuer)

“… I wanted to inform you that we contacted all 1,000 families this week. Working with the City Of South Fulton, every family received their gift cards and gifts today. It’s important to note this event is in its 5th year. Since 2018, we have worked with Gunna to host his $100K Christmas Giveaway — this was not a first-time event,” Crowe wrote. She added that many families contacted her about the significance of the giveaway.

“It was essential to Gunna, his Great Giveaway Family Foundation, and Goodr to make sure that families received the assistance promised to them no matter what,” the message read.

We haven’t heard anything from Gunna since his release. However, it appears that he’s already back in the studio cooking up new music. At the same time, he continues to face backlash for admitting that YSL is a gang in court. It’s unclear what he has in store for 2023 but it looks like he’s trying to regain the momentum he had when DS4Ever dropped.

Check out Crowe’s full post below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.