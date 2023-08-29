Gunna
- Pop CultureGunna's "Bittersweet" Tour Taps Flo Milli As Opening ActBesides his upcoming tour, Wunna will also perform at Philadelphia's Roots Picnic.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsGunna Looks At The Pros & Cons Of Life On "Bittersweet"Gunna drops one of the most personal tracks of his career. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYoung Thug And Gunna 2017 Arrest Photos Shown In YSL TrialFans honed in on the shirt Thug is wearing in the pictures.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureIs Gunna A Crip Gang Member? YSL Co-Defendant Claims YesTrontavious "Slug" Stephens hasn't been fully cooperative on the witness stand, but he did share some interesting allegations in court this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChris Brown Vibes To Gunna's Performance During Paris Fashion WeekBrown was enjoying Gunna's hit song "fukumean."By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsSarz Brings On Asake And Gunna For A Lovey Piece Of Afro-Beat With "Happiness"This is a first time collaboration and we are going to need more from this trio. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Baby Disses Gunna During "Drip Too Hard" Performance: "F**k The Rats"Baby has been steadily throwing shade at the YSL artist since his return home from jail earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsGunna Takes Out His New Girlfriend, P Litty, For Her Birthday, Fans Leave Harsh CommentsThe new couple appeared to have a great night out. By Zachary Horvath
- CrimeYoung Thug's Lawyer Claims "Pushing P" Stands For "Pushing Positivity" In CourtFans online are having a field day with the claim.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicGunna's Instagram Teases New Music & A Near-Car CrashCould Wunna have a follow-up to "a Gift & a Curse" in the works?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYoung Thug's YSL RICO Trial Will Officially Begin Next WeekThugger will finally face a jury after over a year in police custody.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsGunna Throws Football At Rams Game, Fans In Awe Of His Skills: WatchWunna's physical transformation since coming home from jail is just one of his impressive achievements this year.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsTurbo And Gunna Reunite For New Collaboration "Bachelor"The dynamic duo is back in action.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsMetro Boomin And Gunna Took Us On An Intergalactic Odyssey With "Space Cadet"Everything about this track was a vibe. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureNew Music From Gunna & Turbo Coming This Friday: Listen To "Bachelor" PreviewWunna has been on fire so far this fall.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDaBaby Drops "FUKUMEAN" And "Sittin' On Top Of The World" FreestylesDaBaby is back with more freestyles.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTrinidad James Claims Gunna "Saved Male Hip-Hop""Please stop saying this summer was boring, " the rapper said. By Alexis Oatman