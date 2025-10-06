Gunna Announces Global "Wun World" Tour

Gunna is taking his last record with YSL on a global trek starting as soon as November 17. It will extend into July 2026.

Gunna is going to be closing a big chapter of his career in style. The Georgia rapper is doing so by taking his last YSL project, The Last Wun, on a trek across the globe. He announced the full schedule on his social media just moments ago, according to Uproxx.

Like most major tours, Gunna will be hitting up the best and biggest markets, especially in North America. Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles all have stops. After a November 19 show in Seattle, Wunna will be taking a break from the Wun World Tour until the start of 2026.

On January 3 and January 10, the "at my purest" hitmaker will catch a flight to South Africa for the Milk & Cookies Festival. Overall, there are five dates of this ilk. Australia's Rolling Loud and Portugal's Afronation are the others.

As for tickets, on sales for North America and Europe are Monday, October 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Then, on Wednesday, October 8, presales for Citi (for North America) and Mastercard (for France and The Netherlands) will occur. All the information you need will be at wunworldtour.com.

Gunna 2025 Tour Dates

NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES

11/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
11/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/24 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
11/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
11/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
11/04 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre
11/06 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/11 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/14 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/19 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

AFRICA 2026 DATES

01/03/26 – Cape Town, South Africa @ Milk & Cookies (Festival Date)
01/10/26 – Johannesburg, South Africa @ Milk & Cookies (Festival Date)

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND 2026 DATES

03/07/26 – Sydney, Australia @ Rolling Loud (Festival Date)
03/08/26 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rolling Loud (Festival Date)

EUROPE + UK 2026 DATES

03/20/26 – Paris, France @ Adidas Arena
03/22/26 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
03/23/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall
03/25/26 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
03/26/26 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
03/28/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/03/26 – Portimão, Portugal @ Afronation (Festival Date)

