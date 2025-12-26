Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” Makes Its Long-Awaited Comeback

The Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” is officially set to return in early 2026, bringing back one of the most important colorways tied to Michael Jordan’s legacy. While these images show the grade school pair, they give a clear preview of what fans can expect when the full family sizing arrives.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” will be released on March 13th, 2026.

This release marks the first true return of the Chicago 13 in years, and anticipation is already building. The Air Jordan 13 has always been about storytelling. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the silhouette drew inspiration from a panther’s movements, reflected in its sleek shape and signature hologram.

The Chicago colorway takes that aggressive design and grounds it in Bulls history, pairing crisp white leather with bold red suede and black accents. It is simple, powerful, and instantly recognizable.

Jordan wore the Air Jordan 13 during the 1997–98 season, making the model forever linked to his final championship run with Chicago. That connection gives this release extra weight. It is not just another retro, but a reminder of one of the most dominant stretches in basketball history.

Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” Images

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a clean white leather upper with soft dimpling across the side panels. Bright red suede wraps the midsole and heel, adding strong contrast. Black rubber pods ground the outsole and sharpen the overall look.

The holographic ankle detail returns, catching light with subtle movement. White laces and a padded tongue keep things classic and comfortable. The Jumpman branding stays minimal and familiar. The shape looks sturdy yet smooth from every angle.

Everything feels balanced and intentional. Even in grade school form, the design carries real presence. This pair looks built for everyday wear and long-term rotation.

Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” Retail Price

Although these are GS images, the materials and color blocking look faithful to the original. Expect premium leather, rich red suede, and classic detailing when adult pairs surface.

With Jordan Brand continuing to prioritize OG storytelling, the Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” feels like a release done for the right reasons. Early 2026 cannot come soon enough.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via Nike