Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” Makes Its Long-Awaited Comeback

BY Ben Atkinson 40 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-13-chicago-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” is set to return in early 2026, bringing back a Bulls-era classic rooted in Michael Jordan’s legacy.

The Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” is officially set to return in early 2026, bringing back one of the most important colorways tied to Michael Jordan’s legacy. While these images show the grade school pair, they give a clear preview of what fans can expect when the full family sizing arrives.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” will be released on March 13th, 2026.

This release marks the first true return of the Chicago 13 in years, and anticipation is already building. The Air Jordan 13 has always been about storytelling. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the silhouette drew inspiration from a panther’s movements, reflected in its sleek shape and signature hologram.

The Chicago colorway takes that aggressive design and grounds it in Bulls history, pairing crisp white leather with bold red suede and black accents. It is simple, powerful, and instantly recognizable.

Jordan wore the Air Jordan 13 during the 1997–98 season, making the model forever linked to his final championship run with Chicago. That connection gives this release extra weight. It is not just another retro, but a reminder of one of the most dominant stretches in basketball history.

Read More: Air Jordan 13 “Flint” Confirmed To Return In Summer 2026

Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” Images
air-jordan-13-chicago-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The sneaker features a clean white leather upper with soft dimpling across the side panels. Bright red suede wraps the midsole and heel, adding strong contrast. Black rubber pods ground the outsole and sharpen the overall look.

The holographic ankle detail returns, catching light with subtle movement. White laces and a padded tongue keep things classic and comfortable. The Jumpman branding stays minimal and familiar. The shape looks sturdy yet smooth from every angle.

Everything feels balanced and intentional. Even in grade school form, the design carries real presence. This pair looks built for everyday wear and long-term rotation.

Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” Retail Price

Although these are GS images, the materials and color blocking look faithful to the original. Expect premium leather, rich red suede, and classic detailing when adult pairs surface.

With Jordan Brand continuing to prioritize OG storytelling, the Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” feels like a release done for the right reasons. Early 2026 cannot come soon enough.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

air-jordan-13-chicago-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-13-chicago-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 5 OG “White Metallic” Is Returning Sooner Than Expected

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-13-chicago-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” Is Coming Back In 2026 3.1K
air-jordan-13-chicago-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” Also Goes By "True Red" 2.6K
air-jordan-13-true-red-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 13 “True Red” Eyes 2026 Return 2.3K
air-jordan-13-flint-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 13 “Flint” Officially Returning Next Year 1.6K
Comments 0