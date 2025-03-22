The Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” Is Coming Back In 2026

The Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” is making a long-awaited return in spring 2026. Originally released in 1997, this colorway helped define the Jordan 13 legacy. It was on Michael Jordan’s feet during some of his most iconic games in his final season with the Chicago Bulls. The look is clean, classic, and instantly recognizable to longtime sneakerheads. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 13 took inspiration from a black panther. That influence is seen in the sneaker’s pod-like sole and holographic cat-eye on the heel. The silhouette stood out on the court with its aggressive shape and responsive performance. But it didn’t stop there.

The 13 became a lifestyle staple thanks to its unique blend of sport and style. The “Chicago” colorway has only seen a few retro releases since its debut. Its bold red suede overlays and quilted white leather upper are timeless. It is one of the most beloved Air Jordan colorways ever created. With its mix of history and bold simplicity, it remains a top pick for collectors and casual fans alike. As shown in the official photos above, the pair stays true to its OG form. From the black rubber sole to the signature green hologram, everything about this release feels right. Expect hype to build fast ahead of its 2026 return.

Air Jordan 13 “Chicago”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 13 features a white tumbled leather upper with quilted panels. Red suede wraps the midsole and heel. Black appears on the sole and Jumpman branding. A holographic green eye sits on the heel. The shape, materials, and color blocking stay faithful to the original 1997 design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via Nike