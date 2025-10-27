Air Jordan 13 “Flint”  Makes Its Long-Awaited Return In April

The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” is officially coming back in April 2026, and excitement is already building among sneaker fans. One of the most popular colorways in the Jordan lineup, the “Flint” blends nostalgia with a clean, timeless design.

Each time it returns, it grabs attention from longtime collectors and new fans alike. First released in 1998, the Air Jordan 13 was inspired by a black panther, a nod to Michael Jordan’s smooth but powerful style of play.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it introduced a bold look with its holographic “cat eye” on the heel and dimpled mesh panels. The shoe became a symbol of Jordan’s dominance late in his career and a classic in sneaker culture.

The 2026 “Flint” brings that same energy back. Its mix of navy mesh, white leather, and flint grey suede gives it a simple but sharp contrast. The design stays true to the original while still feeling fresh and wearable today. In the new photos, every detail looks crisp and premium.

The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” return isn’t just another re-release. It's the comeback of one of the most recognizable sneakers in Jordan Brand’s history.

Air Jordan 13 "Flint"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” features a white leather upper paired with navy reflective mesh panels and flint grey suede. The tongue and collar include soft blue lining for added contrast.

The holographic “cat eye” logo sits on the heel, giving the model its signature look. Below, the shoe uses a white and black midsole with pods inspired by a panther’s paw.

The mix of high quality materials, breathable mesh, and responsive cushioning makes this pair both stylish and functional. It’s a great recreation of one of the most recognizable colorways in Jordan history.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” will be released on April 25th, 2026.. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike