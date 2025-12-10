It's been just over a week since Sean Combs: The Reckoning hit Netflix. Allegedly, the mogul is already preparing to fire back. Media Take Out exclusively reports that Diddy and his family are allegedly readying a massive defamation lawsuit against the streaming giant over the 50 Cent-produced docuseries.

“This documentary was made to assassinate his character. It isn’t journalism — it’s entertainment," one source alleges. Allegedly, Diddy has hired one of the most powerful law firms in the United States, and plans to seek at least $1 billion in damages. Per the source, that number could allegedly go up if Netflix fails to retract certain accusations.

This latest update doesn't exactly come as a surprise. Diddy's team has already made their feelings on the doc known.

“Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release," they alleged in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. "As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

50 Cent Diddy Documentary

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001.

“It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson — a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs," Diddy's team continued. "Beyond the legal issues, this is a personal breach of trust. Mr. Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of [Sarandos’ late father-in-law] Clarence Avant."

"For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront," they concluded. "At minimum, he expected fairness from people he respected.”