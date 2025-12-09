Ja Rule says he wants to file a defamation lawsuit against 50 Cent as their long-standing feud reignited this week. The latest drama began when Netflix released 50 Cent's new documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Ja took issue with 50 continuing to profit off the allegations against Diddy and aired out his complaints on social media.

“Let me be clear this ain’t about Diddy he’s already in jail serving time AS HE SHOULD BE,” Ja wrote in an Instagram post caught by Complex. “This is about this sucker Curtis acting like he’s hip hop moral savior going on tv wit them tight ass nasty suits and that big ass jug head when you’re NO DIFFERENT… ALLEGEDLY. … I wonder when it went wrong they look so happy together!!!”

50 responded to the accusation by posting a clip of Diddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal claiming to have allegedly seen Ja and the Bad Boy mogul come out of a room naked before. Ja then took to X (formerly Twitter) to threaten 50 with the lawsuit. "I thought jug head was smarter than that posting a blatant lie to your millions of minions SLANDER and DEFAMATION… DUMMY!!! Lawsuit on the way…" he warned.

Fans have been trolling Ja in the replies to his post. "Calling people snitches then filing a lawsuit," one user wrote. Another argued: "I hope you talking about GENE, cause he SAID IT, or are you mad at fif for posting it, mind you, that video has been out for a while now."

Netflix's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

Ja Rule isn't the only critic of Sean Combs: The Reckoning that 50 Cent has been feuding with. Marlon Wayans also complained about the documentary during an appearance on REAL 92.3 LA.

"You can create any narrative as a producer and as a storyteller," he argued. "I can create any narrative... It doesn't mean it's true. I can get interview. I can do this, I can get footage, and I could make you think this about that person. That doesn't necessarily mean it's true. 50 and Puff have a long term beef. It's personal. It's between him and Puff but before it's between the both of them, it's between them and God. Puff's down on his luck, and 50's kicking a man when he's down. If luck ever turns on 50, you gotta be careful what you put out. There’s a karma to every action."

50 fired back by posting a picture of Wayans from his iconic 2004 film, White Chicks. "Keep my name out your mouth boy," wrote in the caption.