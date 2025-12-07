Ja Rule Seemingly Blasts 50 Cent As A Snitch Amid Diddy Docuseries

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 551 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ja Rule 50 Cent Snitch Diddy Documentary Hip Hop News
April 17, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent sits courtside during the first quarter in game two of the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Although Ja Rule didn't name Diddy or 50 Cent, the Bad Boy mogul might agree with Ja's purported sentiment over "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

50 Cent just recently trolled Ja Rule when news broke that some folks jumped him, although Ja explained the situation afterwards. As such, it seems like Rule got his revenge amid the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the Netflix docuseries on Diddy that 50 executive produced.

Before we get into this, though, take everything with a massive grain of salt. Ja didn't name-drop either New York mogul in a series of Twitter posts this week, but it's hard to interpret the context in any other way. Also, it seems to line up with other criticisms of 50 Cent's Diddy doc participation. For example, fellow Fif rival Dame Dash called the G-Unit boss out, and it seems like his sworn Murder Inc. enemy agrees.

"You rat, always have been, always will be a f***ing RAT… Used car salesman suit wearing, field goal nose having, Herman Munster head a** n***a…" he wrote on Monday, December 1 before letting off another tweet today (Sunday, December 7). "N***a always telling on somebody… ol dry snitch a** n***a!!!"

What's more is that the Queens rapper included an emoji of a bouquet of flowers. This is particularly (and possibly) telling due to 50 Cent's claim that Diddy sent him flowers amid Sean Combs: The Reckoning's release.

Read More: Sean "Diddy" Combs & Kim Porter's Relationship Timeline

Why Does 50 Cent Hate Ja Rule & Diddy?

As for why 50 Cent and Ja Rule have beef... How much time do you have? Things started all the way back in 1999 when a 50 affiliate robbed Ja for his chain, sparking tensions between both camps. By the time both of them were huge rap stars in the 2000s, they roped in all of their affiliates into their tension. As two pop-rap hitmakers, the seeds for their conflict grew even before they had the stage to develop it on.

50 Cent's issues with Diddy are not personal... According to him. But considering all the shade he sent the Bad Boy executive's way before and especially after his sexual misconduct scandal, folks aren't buying that suggestive explanation. In fact, 50's participation in Sean Combs: The Reckoning might start a legal battle with Combs over footage rights and unfair portrayals.

Read More: Diddy Sold Us The Mogul Myth

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Beef Ja Rule Hits Back At 50 Cent With Alleged Evidence The Rapper Snitched 94.4K
My 00's Playlist Featuring: Ludacris, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Fat Joe, Twista And Mike Jones - Sugar Land, TX Music Ja Rule Continues To Reflect On 50 Cent & G-Unit Beef Amid Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud 1.9K
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets Sports Ja Rule Hilariously Blames Knicks' Playoff Loss On 50 Cent 884
Ja Rule 50 Cent Federal Investigate Murder Inc Hip Hop News Music Ja Rule Accuses 50 Cent Of Sending Federal Authorities To Investigate Murder Inc 2.5K
Comments 0