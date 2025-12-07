Ja Rule Seemingly Blasts 50 Cent As A Snitch Amid Diddy Docuseries

50 Cent just recently trolled Ja Rule when news broke that some folks jumped him, although Ja explained the situation afterwards. As such, it seems like Rule got his revenge amid the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the Netflix docuseries on Diddy that 50 executive produced.

Before we get into this, though, take everything with a massive grain of salt. Ja didn't name-drop either New York mogul in a series of Twitter posts this week, but it's hard to interpret the context in any other way. Also, it seems to line up with other criticisms of 50 Cent's Diddy doc participation. For example, fellow Fif rival Dame Dash called the G-Unit boss out, and it seems like his sworn Murder Inc. enemy agrees.

"You rat, always have been, always will be a f***ing RAT… Used car salesman suit wearing, field goal nose having, Herman Munster head a** n***a…" he wrote on Monday, December 1 before letting off another tweet today (Sunday, December 7). "N***a always telling on somebody… ol dry snitch a** n***a!!!"

What's more is that the Queens rapper included an emoji of a bouquet of flowers. This is particularly (and possibly) telling due to 50 Cent's claim that Diddy sent him flowers amid Sean Combs: The Reckoning's release.

Why Does 50 Cent Hate Ja Rule & Diddy?

As for why 50 Cent and Ja Rule have beef... How much time do you have? Things started all the way back in 1999 when a 50 affiliate robbed Ja for his chain, sparking tensions between both camps. By the time both of them were huge rap stars in the 2000s, they roped in all of their affiliates into their tension. As two pop-rap hitmakers, the seeds for their conflict grew even before they had the stage to develop it on.

50 Cent's issues with Diddy are not personal... According to him. But considering all the shade he sent the Bad Boy executive's way before and especially after his sexual misconduct scandal, folks aren't buying that suggestive explanation. In fact, 50's participation in Sean Combs: The Reckoning might start a legal battle with Combs over footage rights and unfair portrayals.