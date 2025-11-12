Ja Rule Argues His Feud With 50 Cent Was Bad For New York Hip-Hop

BY Cole Blake 205 Views
HOLMDEL, NEW JERSEY - JULY 26: Ja Rule performs on stage during the "Where The Party At" Tour at PNC Bank Arts Center on July 26, 2025 in Holmdel, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Despite wanting to avoid promoting any negativity, Ja Rule also declared himself a "better rapper" than 50 Cent.

Ja Rule says that his long-standing feud with 50 Cent has been harmful to New York City's hip-hop scene over the years. He weighed in on the effects of their beef during a recent appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

The topic arose while discussing Kendrick Lamar and Drake's viral battle in 2024. “Look at Kendrick and Drake. Nothing good is coming out of any of these things. Like, me and 50’s sh*t, that sh*t f*cked up New York Hip-Hop. It really did because it separated a lot of n****s in New York," he said.

He added that he doesn't like to escalate tensions with 50 as a result. “That’s why I don’t sit here and promote the negativity between me and 50,” Ja explained. “I don’t give a f*ck about that sh*t. I wish that Black man luck, man. Go ahead and do you, man. Get your money, man. But do right, do better. Because all you do is f*cking sh*t on other Black people too. That’s all he does.”

As for whether he has any advice for Drake, he added: “Why I gotta advise Drake? Why I can’t advise Kendrick? Drake don’t need no advice. Drake is rich, he got a big ass plane. Have you seen his plane? What we talking about Drake for, man? That n***a chilling, man.”

Ja Rule & 50 Cent Beef

Ja Rule and 50 Cent have been taking shots at one another for many years. The comments on its effect on New York weren't the only time Ja mentioned 50 during the interview. He also claimed to be the better rapper of the two, although he admitted it was an “unpopular opinion."

He explained: “I feel like I was the better rapper. I felt like I made the better records. I feel like my records aged better, still. So that’s how I feel inside. I don’t know how everybody else feels.”

